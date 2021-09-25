High school football roundup: St. Vincent holds off Ukiah, goes 5-0

St. Vincent is off to its best start to a season since 2008 after it won a defensive struggle, 15-8, on the road versus Ukiah in a nonleague game Friday night.

The Mustangs (5-0) trailed 8-0 after giving up a pick-six to the Wildcats (1-4) in the first quarter but stormed back with two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 15-8 lead.

Kai Hall (25 rushes, 94 yards, 1 TD) scored on a 3-yard run and the Mustangs converted on the 2-point conversion to tie the game 8-8. St. Vincent linebacker Jake DeCarli had his own pick-six of 46 yards for the winning touchdown with :037 to play in the first half.

Neither team scored in the second half in a defensive standoff.

“It was a great defensive battle. We made plays on defense,” St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog said. “It feels great to be 5-0.”

The Mustangs started out 7-0 in 2008 (finishing 11-1) and went on to win the North Coast Section Division V title that season. This year’s Mustangs will have to wait two weeks to try to extend their winning streak as they have a bye next week.

Against Ukiah, Hall had a big night on the ground, returned a punt over 40 yards and had an interception on defense.

“Hall had a game,” Herzog said. “He ran hard and protected the football.”

DeCarli had eight tackles while teammate Killian Collins had eight tackles as well, with three sacks. Riley Gilfillan had four tackles, two for a loss. St. Vincent had five sacks compared to the Wildcats’ one.

St. Mary’s 34, Cardinal Newman 14

The visiting Cardinals (3-2) ran into a well-balanced Rams (3-2) offense that ran roughshod over Cardinal Newman in a nonleague game.

St. Mary’s (Stockton) compiled 224 yards passing and 206 rushing while Cardinal Newman had 169 on the ground and only 87 yards in the air.

St. Mary’s took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter before Cardinal Newman quarterback Lucas Knechtle (10-16, 87 yards, TD, interception) connected with Santiago Adan for a 16-yard score in the second half.

However, the Cardinals defense gave up two more touchdowns in the second quarter and Cardinal Newman trailed 34-7.

The Cardinals’ Santino Acevedo (12 rushes for 147 yards, 1 TD) had a 64-yard rushing score but it was too little, too late for Cardinal Newman.

Neither team scored in the second half and the game finished with a 34-14 loss for Cardinal Newman.

Santa Rosa 29, Maria Carrillo 22

The visiting Panthers (2-3) utilized their jumbo heavy-run package to grind out a close win against the Pumas (0-4) in a nonleague affair.

“We were able to move the ball on the ground tonight,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “Our offensive line played incredibly well. We were pulling (linemen) all over the place trying to create gaps.”

Create holes the Panthers did, granting running back Carlitos Pardo room to amass 250 yards on the ground on 25 carries for a 10-yard average. Pardo scored on a 26-yard run.

Santa Rosa was up 21-7 by Maria Carrillo scored two straight touchdowns, the second one on a 90-yard touchdown sprint by Sam Lawson. The Pumas converted on the 2-point conversion to lead 22-21 with a about six minutes to play.

Santa Rosa put together a long drive that ended in a 36-yard touchdown — the game-winner — on a run by Anmol Singh with a few minutes to play. Santa Rosa’s defense stopped the Pumas’ final drive to win the contest.

“Santa Rosa did a good job of running their power offense. We were not able to stop them,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “They won in the trenches. In the end, Santa Rosa did what they had to do.”

Santa Rosa’s Nolan Frost had 65 yards on the ground on eight carries and had scores of 6 and 10 yards.

“Maria Carrillo was killing us with their sweep all game long,” Keegan said. “We stopped them when we had to. ... We seem to like to give games away, but tonight we didn’t.”

For the Pumas, they are still searching for the first win of the season.

“We have not yet reached our level of capability,” Higgins said. “We are determined to keep working to get to our standard.”