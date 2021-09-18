High school football roundup: Windsor routs Napa behind aerial attack

Windsor continues to roll under new coach Paul Cronin as the Jaguars racked up their third win of the season on Friday night, demolishing visiting Napa 52-7 in a nonleague game to remain undefeated.

“It has been a fun three weeks,” Cronin said. “The kids deserve it — they have worked hard.”

The Jaguars (3-0) jaunted to an early 28-0 lead in the first quarter, stunning the Grizzlies (0-3) into submission. Windsor added three more scores in the second quarter to lead 49-7 and the game was a done deal at halftime.

“We had some big plays early,” Cronin said. “We had success throwing the ball. We had good pass protection throughout the game.”

Windsor quarterback Chase Vehmeyer was 18-of-21 passing for 350 yards and four touchdowns. Receiver Haden Johnson had four catches for 125 yards and two scores (60 and 45 yards) and receiver Makhi Johnson grabbed six passes for 105 yards and one score (35 yards).

“Our defense did a good job containing their run. We were able to put pressure on them and had three sacks,” Cronin said. “We controlled the line on both sides of the ball.”

The Jaguars host Eureka in a nonleague game next week.

“We have some things to clean up and get more precise on. We need to get more consistent, so that’s what we are going to work on this week,” Cronin said. “Our execution needs some cleaning up.”

Petaluma 33, Maria Carrillo 7

In a nonleague contest, the undefeated Trojans (4-0) took care of business on the road by gashing the Pumas (0-3) with a ground-and-pound attack.

“Each game we are just getting a little bit better. Things are clicking for us on both sides of the ball,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said of his team’s fast start this season. “We are still a young team with a lot to learn.”

Petaluma quarterback Henry Ellis had a big night, throwing for scores of 18 yards to Dawson Shaw and adding a second scoring pass of 12 yards. Ellis also rushed for a 4-yard TD.

The Trojans’ Silas Pologeorgis cashed in a 12-yard rushing touchdown and Lucas Vanderland had a 3-yard touchdown scamper.

“We only threw the ball seven times and kept the ball on the ground,” Krist said. “Up front, we controlled the lines very well.”

As a team, Petaluma ran for 221 yards on 36 rushes and four touchdowns. Maria Carrillo was held to just 57 yards rushing on 20 attempts by the Trojans’ stout run defense.

“In the second half, Maria Carrillo was just shut down. Our defense did a great job in the second half,” Krist said. “We were able to corral their quarterback better in the second half.”

Perhaps the most impressive play of the night was a diving interception in the third quarter by Petaluma safety Asher Levy, which ended the first drive of the second half for Maria Carrillo.

“It was one of the most impressive interceptions I have seen,” Krist said. “That was a key interception.”

Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins concurred on the quality of the interception.

“Petaluma’s DB made a heck of a play,” Higgins said. “We did some things well on offense. I’d like us to play a cleaner game without so many errors. Petaluma controlled the line of scrimmage.”

The Pumas’ offense was bottled up most of the night, but the game was tied 7-7 in the first quarter after Puma quarterback Jesse Debaca tossed a 38-yard pass to receiver Sam Mortimer for the score. Petaluma, however, pulled away after that with four unanswered touchdowns.

“The arc of our season has been steep,” Higgins said of the Pumas’ tough preseason schedule. “We are going through some growing pains right now.”

Cloverdale 47, Piner 7

The host Eagles (2-0) christened their new stadium (Josh Allen Memorial Stadium) with a resounding victory over the overmatched Prospectors (1-2) in a nonleague game.

“The field was awesome. It looked phenomenal. We had a pretty good crowd; it looked like a full house, so that was pretty cool,” Cloverdale coach Greg Alexander said. “Up front our offensive and defensive lines whipped Piner all over the field.”

Cloverdale had more than 400 yards rushing and only threw two passes.

“Our wing-T offense, it’s run-run-run the entire game,” Alexander said. “We had freeways to run through.”

The Eagles were led on the ground by Dylan Muller, who had eight runs for 160 yards and four touchdowns (40, 28, 62, and 24 yards) and Eduardo Ruiz, who had 170 yards on 12 rushes and two touchdowns (78 and 42 yards).

Defensively, Cloverdale had two interceptions, one fumble recovery and five sacks.

“We executed well on the back half of our defense. Piner has a good offense, so we spent all week working on our secondary,” Alexander said. “I am super proud of our team.”