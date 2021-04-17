High school football: Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman among winners in finales

In this abbreviated spring football season with twists and turns aplenty due to the coronavirus pandemic — including no playoffs — winless Santa Rosa and Piner squared off in a North Bay League Group 3 season-ending game that turned into a defensive struggle.

The host Panthers (1-2) ended up with the 7-0 victory on the strength of a 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Roberto Torres to receiver Andre Duvall with 0:14 to play in the first half. The Panthers’ defense did the rest, keeping the Prospectors (0-3) out of the end zone despite Santa Rosa’s three turnovers that gave Piner ample chances to score.

“We got in the red zone three times and we missed out on scoring. We’ve got to capitalize when we get down there,” Piner coach Terence Bell said. “Santa Rosa’s defense played well, we just weren’t able to execute — it’s on us.”

Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said the defensive plan focused on containing Piner’s screen pass, which the Panthers did successfully.

“Our defense played outstanding. The kids were just flying to the ball. It was a solid team effort on defense,” Keegan said. “Piner has some pretty good athletes over there. We defended their screen well.”

While Piner had no turnovers, the three turnovers from the Panthers (two fumbles, one interception) stalled several drives with scoring potential. In addition, penalties nullified two Santa Rosa touchdowns.

“We moved the ball fairly well, but then we would shoot ourselves in the foot,” Keegan said. “Piner’s defense played well. They were really stout on the run.”

Unfortunately for Torres, he suffered a severe left knee injury when his leg got caught in the turf running out of bounds with 4:08 to play. He was transported to the hospital and Keegan said he didn’t know the extent of the injury other than it was a possible ligament tear.

The win was the first for Keegan as a varsity coach. He said he was happy that his five seniors were able to go out with a victory.

“I’m glad we got the opportunity to play,” Keegan said. “It was a good learning experience for our juniors who never played varsity ball.”

Piner was led offensively by running back Vernon Furry with 60 yards on 10 carries.

For Piner’s young team with a small roster of 25, the season was also a learning experience. The team had six seniors but also seven freshmen, including the starting quarterback and center.

“I’m really proud of the boys for sticking it out. Everyone in the league had to roll with the punches,” Bell said. “As a coach, it was one of the weirdest seasons.”

Cardinal Newman 38, Windsor 14

In a final NBL Group 1 game, senior Tsion Nunnally — the Cardinals’ star receiver headed to Washington State on scholarship in the fall — turned two short catches into scores of 75 and 76 yards to lead visiting Cardinal Newman (5-0) to a runaway victory over the Jaguars (2-3). Nunnally had five catches for 225 yards with two scores.

Cardinals senior quarterback Jordan Cooke (15-21, 310 yards, 4 touchdowns) also threw scoring passes to Ethan Kelly (20 yards) and Rhett Pavitt (25 yards).

The game was effectively over in the third quarter after Cardinal Newman’s Nate Phelps (15 rushes for 62 yards) scored on a 10-yard run to put Windsor down 28-7. The Jaguars had no magic in reserve for a fourth-quarter comeback.

After the game capping this short but extraordinary season for the undefeated Cardinals, Cardinal Newman coach Paul Cronin said he got teary-eyed talking to his team, which includes 18 seniors.

“That is the first time I have cried in a long time. The kids truly got it (the team commitment), it left me speechless,” Cronin said. “This is the most resilient team I have ever coached. I am as proud of this team as any team I have ever coached. No team has ever gone through this before and the kids could have easily quit.”

When asked how he thought this season would be viewed in 10 years, Cronin said the dedication of his assistant coaches would stand out.

“The thing that was really cool were the assistant coaches. They coached from June 3 all the way through April 16, unpaid. They put off work and lost money and they were out there for the love of the kids,” Cronin said. “It was really neat to see the assistant coaches care so much about our kids and the Cardinal Newman community.”