High school football: Ukiah ends slide by stunning West County

The tough-luck season Ukiah is having finally took a turn for the better on Friday night.

After being on the wrong end of a few close games this season — and a few frustrating blowouts — the Wildcats got back in the win column with a 38-19 road victory over West County in North Bay League-Oak play to bring an end to a three-game losing streak and spoil the host’s homecoming.

A crisp week of practice for the Wildcats (2-6, 1-2) translated into probably their best performance of the year. The 38 points were a season high and their defense recorded three interceptions, including two for junior linebacker Dante Brown.

Quarterback Ethan Rinehart passed for 323 yards with three touchdowns to three different receivers but was picked off twice. But the pair of interceptions were his only real blemishes on the evening. He completed a few deep passes that kept the West County defense on the field on numerous occasions.

Ky Parrish was the game’s leading rusher with 116 yards and had a pair of touchdowns, both in the first half. Hunter Schnitzius also totaled over 200 yards of offense by himself and added a rushing and receiving touchdown. And while he didn’t get in on the scoring, Jaden Burns contributed five catches for a team-best 127 receiving yards.

“The last few weeks have been rough because we’ve been super good on offense but we haven’t been able to finish,” said Ukiah head coach Jonathon Dewey. “Last week against Rancho we had the ball in the red zone four times and scored zero. So it was nice to see these guys come together and put the ball in the end zone.”

Ukiah got the scoring started early, handing West County (3-5, 0-3) a 12-0 deficit with touchdowns on its first two possessions. West County responded with a 42-yard bomb from starting quarterback Tyler Sword to star wide receiver Ian Hocheder, then took a 13-12 lead on a five-yard run from Jaden Brady late in the second quarter.

But from there it was all Ukiah. The Wildcats got right back into the end zone on their drive, then turned a muffed kickoff from West County into another score less than a minute later. They nearly converted a third time in under two minutes, but West County’s defense got a stop in the red zone to head to the break only trailing 26-13.

Both teams traded scores to open the third quarter before Schnitzius found the end zone on an 18-yard run to make it 38-19. That was how the scoreboard stood heading into the fourth and when the final buzzer sounded.

On the evening, Ukiah totaled nearly 600 yards of total offense.

“It’s really been the story all year,” said West County assistant coach Jerod Brown, who was also El Molino’s head coach before the school consolidated with Analy this summer. “We’re trying to set this program up long-term, so for a lot of guys there’s some learning that has to happen and it didn’t start until June, which is a challenge. … Some dudes were kind of behind the eight ball in terms of learning the system, on both sides of the ball, and I think that’s really what it’s about.”

West County's Sword, who was filling in for injured starter Sammy Long, put together a gutsy performance with 97 rushing yards and 248 passing yards. He was picked off twice but also threw two touchdowns — one to Hocheder, who finished with seven catches for 111 yards, and another to Josh Kidd, who had 66 receiving yards on seven catches.

West County will look to snap its four-game losing streak next week against Maria Carrillo. West County hasn’t won since Sept. 18.

“Rough few weeks here,” Brown said. “We’ve got to get back in the win column. Four straight and a bye, so it’s been about five weeks of rough feelings. I think we’re all kind of taking our lumps here. But ultimately I’m really excited that the students still come out and support and are excited. For them, I wish it looked different on the scoreboard, but we’ll get there.”