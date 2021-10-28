High school volleyball roundup: Windsor shakes off early jitters in playoff sweep

The No. 3-seeded Windsor Jaguars rallied from a first-set scare to sweep No. 14 Newark Memorial 26-24, 25-15, 25-16 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs at home on Wednesday.

Windsor (26-7) trailed 24-22 in the opening frame but scored the final four points to take the set before going on to take the final two going away.

“Had some first-game jitters and then we settled down and made some better decisions to finish the game,” Windsor head coach Christen Hamilton said.

Sophia Lopez had 16 digs and a career-high 22 kills to lead the Jaguars while Emma Smith finished with 41 assists. Rylee Omiotek chipped in nine kills, Daya Mosqueda had 25 digs and Lily Simkins had 19 digs.

Earlier in the day, Windsor also learned that Lopez and Mosqueda were named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association third-team Academic All-American team.

The Jaguars, who have their best seeding in the playoffs since they were the No. 4 seed in 2015, will host No. 6 Northgate (16-9) in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Elsewhere in Division 2, No. 8 Maria Carrillo swept No. 9 American 25-17, 25-12, 25-21 behind what head coach Jeff Nielson called a solid all-around effort.

“I was really happy with the way that we came out,” he said. “We really pressed the issue.”

Lexi Hunt led the way with a double-double of 18 kills, 19 assists and five aces. Sophia Heller contributed eight kills, three aces and 24 assists while Caroline Cooper had eight kills and Sophia Neihage had 22 digs.

The Pumas (17-13) will hit the road on Saturday for a date with No. 1 seed Marin Catholic (24-2), ranked as one of the top teams in Northern California.

No. 13 Montgomery put up a good fight on the road but fell in a sweep to No. 4 Carondelet 18-25, 24-26, 22-25. Elisa Arias had 12 kills, Sabina Vidamo had four aces, Jessie Welch had 21 digs and Rachel Thomas had five kills for the Vikings, who finish the season 10-10 overall.

It was also the end of the road for No. 15 Ukiah, who fell in a sweep 7-25, 15-25, 22-25 to No. 2 Redwood. The Wildcats end the year at 17-12.

In Division 4, No. 7 Roseland University Prep defeated visiting No. 10 St. Patrick-St. Vincent in four sets, 25-20, 25-11, 23-25, 26-24. The Knights improve to 21-1 overall and will play at No. 2 Marin Academy (34-6) in the quarterfinals.

Cardinal Newman (23-4), the top seed in the division, had a first-round bye and will host either No. 8 Fort Bragg or No. 9 Arcata on Saturday.

No. 11 Roseland Collegiate Prep, the lone local playoff team in Division 6, faced No. 6 Holy Names on Wednesday. No result was available as of press time.

After the first round of games, seven local teams advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday. Those games will be:

Div. 2

No. 3 Windsor (26-7) vs. No. 6 Northgate (16-9)

No. 8 Maria Carrillo (17-13) at No. 1 Marin Catholic (24-2)

Div. 3

10 Sonoma Valley (10-12) at No. 2. Archie Williams (18-6)

11 Rancho Cotate (18-12) at No. 3 Miramonte (14-3)

Div. 4

No. 1 Cardinal Newman (23-4) vs. No. 8 Fort Bragg (22-7) or No. 9 Arcata (19-6)

No. 7 Roseland University Prep (21-1) at No. 2 Marin Academy (34-6)

Div. 5

No. 5 Sonoma Academy (17-1) at No. 4 Drew (15-4)

