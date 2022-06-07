Holly Wick beats weather to successfully ‘Escape from Alcatraz’ with a win

Holly Wick has escaped.

Under the cover of concealing fog and rain, Petaluma’s Holly Wick swam away from The Rock, biked and ran to successfully complete the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon last Sunday, June 4. Not only did Wick complete the grind, she won for her 65-69 age group.

The race consists of a 1.5 open water swim from Alcatraz to the mainland, a grueling 18 hilly, and on race day muddy and slippery, bike ride and an 8-mile run over what Wick described as “an obstacle course” of stairs and sand.

It took her 3 hours, 28 minutes and 50 seconds. Although she didn’t know immediately at the finish, the time was good enough to reach her goal of winning in her age group against an extremely competitive field. The second-place finisher in her age group was just 40 seconds slower.

“I never know where I stand in a race,” Wick noted. “I always wait a good half hour before I check. I had very good competition, and wasn’t even sure I could pull it off. I really didn’t think I had even placed since I was slower than what my training pace was, but those conditions were hard on everyone.”

The time was a bit slower than she had targeted, but there were extenuating circumstances.

The fog was so thick that the swim course had to be altered, and it was often impossible for swimmers to know where they were in the water. “It was so hard to see,” Wick said. “The buoys had lights on them, but it was still hard to see them.” The surprising June rain turned the up-and-down bike course into muck that was so slippery that race officials asked riders not to try to pass when headed downhill. Wick said there were still “some awful crashes.” She called the 8-mile run over mud and sand and up stairs “an obstacle course.”

Despite the conditions, when the times were check, Wick was No. 1 in her age group.

The race brings in tri-athletes from all over the world, attracted by the beauty of the setting and the legend of Alcatraz. “It is usually quite beautiful. On this day it was not so beautiful,” the Petaluman observed.

Wick, 65, and a cancer survivor said she gets the motivation to keep competing from other tri-athletes. “Many athletes in their ’70s and ’80s continue to inspire me,” she said. “One of the oldest men at 78 jumped off the ferry for the swim. Someone jumped on him and broke his leg. He swam to the swim exit 1.5 miles away. His response was, ‘Don’t really need your leg to swim.’ He is my kind of athlete.”

Next up for Wick next week is a 70.3 race in Oregon. If she wins, she will qualify for the World Championships in Finland in 2023.