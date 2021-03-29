Horschel outlasts Scheffler in sloppy final of Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas — Billy Horschel had just enough left in the tank to win the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday with plenty of help from Scottie Scheffler in a sloppy end to the longest week in golf.

Horschel made only one birdie in the championship match, chipping in from 40 feet on the fifth hole, and left the big mistakes to the 24-year-old Scheffler in winning 2 and 1.

Horschel, who had never reached the weekend in four previous appearances at this World Golf Championship, won six out of the seven matches over 122 holes he played at Austin Country Club. He won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour, and his fifth individual title.

“It was one of those days where I didn't play very good,” Horschel said, still able to smile because of the outcome. “I was just grinding it out.”

It ended a great run for Scheffler, a Texas graduate who had to beat three former Match Play champions and two players from the top 10 in the world to reach the championship match.

He had the support of the Austin crowd that occasionally shouted out, “Hook 'em," and Scheffler obliged.

He pulled a tee shot on the par-5 sixth that required him to take a penalty drop away from the boundary fence. He pulled his approach on the par-5 12th into the water. He hooked another drive off the two-story hospitality tent left of the 15th fairway. Through it all, he managed to stay in the match.

Scheffler made par and halved the hole after the penalty drop on No. 5. Even after hitting into the water on the 12th, he had a 10-foot par putt to win the hole after Horschel hit a wedge into the bunker. Scheffler missed to stay 2 down.

Horschel hit another wedge into a back bunker on par-5 16th. This time, Horschel got up-and-down to save par and halve the hole, and he won the match when Scheffler missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th.

Matt Kuchar won the consolation match over Victor Perez of France. Kuchar, trying to tie Tiger Woods' record with a fourth appearance in the championship match, didn't make a putt longer than 3 feet, 6 inches in his semifinal loss to Scheffler.

Perez wasn't much better. He lost three holes on the back nine to Horschel by making bogey or worse.

The wind had a lot to do with that, with gusts raging through the trees in the morning and still causing problems in the afternoon. The championship match didn't feature a birdie since Horschel's chip-in on the fifth hole.

Scheffler, who made 15 birdies in 31 holes to beat Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm on Saturday, had only four birdies in his two matches Sunday.

In the semifinals, Scheffler holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole, right after Kuchar missed from about 12 feet, to take a 1-up lead to the 18th.

Both drove short of the elevated green on the final hole. Kuchar hit a pitch-and-run to 8 feet, while Scheffler opted for a low, hard pitch with spin that trickled off the back of the green into the fringe about 15 feet away. He missed the birdie putt to win, and it came down to Kuchar making his first birdie putt of the round to force extra holes.

Horschel had never made it to the weekend in his four previous appearances in Match Play. In a cool, raging wind that allowed holes to be won by pars, he seized on the Frenchman's mistakes early on the back nine and closed him out with a nifty bunker shot to 3 feet for birdie on the par-5 16th.

That match was all square at the turn. Perez bogeyed the 10th to fall behind, and then hit into the water on the par-3 11th, with wind blowing hard off the right and the pin tucked to the front, just in front of the pond. Perez found the water again on the par-5 12th but was able to escape with a halve, and Horschel took command when Perez three-putted the 14th.

“When you play in wind like this, you've just got to understand you’re going to hit good shots and not get rewarded for it,” Horschel said. “It wasn’t one of those days when you go out and can make a lot birdies. ... I didn’t play anything special. I just played solid golf and let Victor make a few mistakes.”