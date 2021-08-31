How 2 Afghan Paralympians defied the odds to get from Kabul to Tokyo

TOKYO — As his plane glided toward Tokyo, Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee, heard the bad news: two athletes from Afghanistan would not be able to fly safely from Kabul to Japan to compete in the Games.

Afghanistan, and in particular the airport in the capital, Kabul, had dissolved into chaos after the Taliban takeover two weeks ago, with thousands of desperate Afghans trying to evacuate. At a news conference shortly after Parsons landed in Tokyo, organizers announced that the two athletes — Zakia Khudadadi, 22, who had qualified in taekwondo, a sport making its Paralympics debut, and Hossain Rasouli, 26, a sprinter — would not attend.

“I hope they are spending their time safely in their own country,” said Toshiro Muto, chief executive of the Tokyo organizing committee.

A week later, in a show of respect for the absent delegation, a Paralympic volunteer carried the Afghan flag during the march of athletes at the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium. It turned out that the moment was also a sign that the organizers hoped that the athletes might still make it to Tokyo.

On Saturday night, against the odds and after a weeklong behind-the-scenes scramble, Khudadadi and Rasouli landed at Haneda Airport in Tokyo accompanied by Arian Sadiqi, the head of the mission of the Afghan Paralympic Team.

Many details of their journey have not been disclosed, and officials have said that the athletes will not be speaking to the media during the Paralympic Games. Several attempts to evacuate the athletes failed, and Paralympic organizers have said that their eventual arrival in Japan involved multiple steps and the assistance of many organizations and governments.

The athletes spent most of the past week in Paris, training at the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance, a center for elite athletes, and receiving mental health counseling.

Parsons said that neither the International Paralympic Committee nor the Tokyo organizing committee was directly involved in the evacuation. In a statement issued shortly after the Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo, he thanked “several governments”; the Center for Sport and Human Rights, in Geneva; Human Rights for All, in Australia; the French Paralympic Committee; the British Paralympic Association; and World Taekwondo.

According to a French sporting official who requested anonymity to discuss events he was not authorized to speak about publicly, the athletes contacted French diplomats in Kabul for help to get to Tokyo.

A group of human rights activists, lawyers and former athletes from Australia and Britain stepped in to provide assistance to the athletes, filling out paperwork and advising them on how to get from their homes to the Kabul airport and, once there, how to navigate the crush of people who crowded around its entrances.

Alison Battisson, founder of Human Rights for All, which provides legal assistance for refugees, said she had worked with Nikki Dryden, a former Canadian Olympian turned human rights lawyer; Kat Craig, a British lawyer; and Craig Foster, a former Australian soccer player who now advocates for refugees, to lobby the Australian government to accept the athletes and coordinate with Australian troops stationed in Kabul.

Battisson said that when the Paralympians and other Afghan athletes arrived at the airport, they shared their locations using GPS tracking on their cellphones, so that the activists could direct them to the gates where they could be admitted by Western troops.

They gave the athletes advice like “hide your papers and your money in a bright scarf in your genitals, basically, and then when you pass through Taliban checkpoints, bring out your scarf and wave it like crazy,” Battisson said.

Once the athletes had passed the Taliban checkpoints, Battisson said, “they got themselves noticed by Western forces.” She added: “There is none of this ‘the government saved them’ or anything else. It is: They got themselves out to safety, and we’re the support team.”

Battisson said she had lost contact with the athletes once they managed to get inside the airport. “I was very happy to hear they made it to Tokyo, because I had no idea where on the planet they were,” she said.

Khudadadi and Rasouli reached Paris after transiting through Dubai, said Parsons of the IPC. Dryden said that more than 80 Afghan athletes in all landed in Dubai after being evacuated from Kabul.

All of those athletes will be issued humanitarian visas to travel to Australia, according to Dryden. She said that the Afghan Paralympians, if they chose, would be allowed to settle in the country after completing their competition, adding that they seemed “grateful about the chance to come to Australia.”