How former NBA player and activist Royce White became a far-right media darling

Until recently, White was best known for his battle over mental health policy with the NBA.

On the last Saturday in March, Royce White stepped into a Capitol Hill townhouse and descended the steps into a basement studio. He shook hands with his host and settled into his chair in front of a microphone.

The host asked White to share some of his life story. For a few minutes, it was standard fare for an interview with a former pro athlete. White was raised by a single mother in Minneapolis, he said, before becoming a standout college basketball player and first-round NBA draft pick. The only unusual thing about the interview at first was the setting. The show was called "War Room Pandemic," and its host was Stephen K. Bannon.

Until recently, White was best known for his battle over mental health policy with the NBA. In 2013, White asked for accommodations for his generalized anxiety disorder, and the dispute essentially ended his career after he'd only appeared in a handful of NBA games. Then, after the murder of George Floyd in his hometown of Minneapolis, White led several large-scale protests against police brutality. He was hailed as an emerging civil rights activist.

Since that summer, White, 31, has publicly rebranded himself as a far-right populist. He's embraced conspiracy theories ranging from the origins of the coronavirus to the integrity of the 2020 presidential election and satanic influences in the federal government. He's appeared on Bannon's programs at least 25 times, and he considers the former Trump strategist — who is under indictment for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 Commission — a "friend, a mentor and an American hero," he said. White has, in turn, been warmly embraced by figures on the far right, from Tim Pool to Alex Jones, who appear to find his backstory useful to their causes. "Here you got a Black guy, a basketball player, in Minneapolis, that actually talks about real issues," Bannon said. "That, I think can resonate."

In February, White announced that he would run as a Republican in Minneapolis's 5th Congressional District, a Democratic stronghold held by Rep. Ilhan Omar since 2019. In his opening campaign video, he said that his "problem" with Omar was "not that she's not an American or that she's not from Minnesota" but that "she's in on it, she's a globalist." A campaign spokesman for Omar, who became a naturalized American citizen in 2000 at the age of 17, declined to comment.

The odds against White unseating Omar are overwhelming: The district hasn't elected a Republican since 1960. And the long-shot nature of the campaign has left some political observers in the state wondering whether his real aim is to drum up attention for a future as a political commentator. But the radical shift in White's rhetoric has left some former teammates, coaches, friends and family stumped — and saddened.

"It's all f---ed up," said one former coach, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he hoped to salvage a relationship with White. "I think — I hope — he's doing it because no one on the left is going to give him that platform that he's getting on the right. He's smart enough to realize the power of this platform even though deep down inside he knows that the people he's associating with are despicable. They've said things about his race are despicable. He's not an idiot."

During that interview with Bannon, White discussed the NBA as being part of a "neoliberal, globalist, Marxist, radical-materialist establishment" and talked about how faith in God helped him outlive his perceived adversary, the Jewish former NBA commissioner David Stern, who was 49 years older than White. Twice in the interview, Bannon expressed his belief that White was further to the right than he was. And as it wound down, he gave White a ringing endorsement.

"Ever since Trump's come onto the scene," Bannon said, "you're the second-worst news they've seen. They're going to freak out."

"I can't wait," White replied. "Me and him, we're both coming roaring back. Me roaring back from 2013, him roaring back from the cheat in 2020."

- - -

Even as he was becoming one of the best amateur basketball players in Minnesota, Royce White wanted more for his life than to be a sports star. His mother was a waitress who paid the rent primarily through tips, and he lived with his grandfather, Frank White, for the first three years of high school. Their morning drives to school took them by River Road, an upscale suburban street lined with sprawling estates. Frank White remembered watching his grandson lean his head against the window and tell him: "I'm going to have a big house like that someday. I'm going to be somebody."