How barefoot walks, mindfulness made Giants’ Joc Pederson an All-Star again

Joc Pederson’s pregame routine began like any other on the day he became the unwitting protagonist in baseball’s most viral story of the season.

“Hey Harvey, want to go for a walk?,” the Giants All-Star outfielder asked.

Fresh off a flight to rejoin the team in Cincinnati after watching his childhood favorite Warriors win the Western Conference title the night before, the Palo Alto native sought out the Giants staff member with whom he shares possibly a closer bond than anyone in the clubhouse and embarked on the activity they do before almost every game.

They took off their shoes. They headed to the outfield. And they walked.

Reds outfielder Tommy Pham cut Pederson’s routine short that day with a slap over a fantasy football feud. But not even physical assault could interrupt his state of mindfulness. Pederson walked away without retaliating and later said, “I don’t think violence is the answer.”

These pregame barefoot walks with mental skills coach Harvey Martin, Pederson said, help him “regulate your breathing … to be able to work your way through uncomfortable feelings.”

As manager Gabe Kapler remarked recently, “how he’s handled some challenging situations this year, he’s just shown really good leadership qualities.”

It’s been seven years since Pederson was last an All-Star, when he was a rookie sensation roaming the same outfield he will this Tuesday, at Dodger Stadium, where he’ll start for the National League. He’s had two children — with a third on the way — and changed teams three times.

Before managing him this season, Kapler first met Pederson as a rookie — not long before that 2015 All-Star appearance — when he was the Dodgers’ farm director and Pederson one of the club’s top prospects, a few years removed from his legendary batting practice sessions at Palo Alto High School.

“He’s grown up as a man a lot,” Kapler said of Pederson, who turned 30 shortly after Opening Day. “I think he’s more comfortable in his own skin than I’ve ever seen him.”

High anxiety

Few professions feature a more demanding travel schedule than being a big-league ballplayer. The flights are chartered but continuous. Every few days for six months straight.

It’s not a good field to have anxiety over air travel. Pederson knows this because he’s battled it throughout his career. His hands tingled. His heart raced. Negative thoughts would enter his head.

“It’s just like, how do you cope with that or stop that?” Pederson wondered.

It’s what caused him, sometime in 2020, to open up Instagram and search for remedies.

A few years earlier, Pederson’s life changed when he first discovered methods to cultivate his mental state. Stuff like exposure to extreme temperatures that artificially raises stress levels. He was watching the Gwyneth Paltrow series “Goop” and was introduced to the Dutch speaker and athlete Wim Hof.

“Just understanding that these feelings are uncomfortable but they’re not dangerous and you’ll get past them,” Pederson said. “Just being aware of how to handle that is a huge tool.”

This opened his mind to other unconventional techniques for mindfulness.

And, it so happened, Martin was being introduced to the same methodologies on his own, halfway across the country, around the same time.

Martin’s profile popped up in Pederson’s Instagram search, and the two connected. A few months later, Giants hitting coach Justin Viele introduced Martin to Kapler, and Martin joined the Giants on a part-time basis. When Pederson signed on this offseason, Martin became a full-time traveling member who shares a clubhouse with the players.

On the team plane, Pederson is a “riot,” according to one source. He organizes poker games and occasionally rips off his clothes when the cabin gets too hot. As a veteran, Pederson has a reserved seat at the front. And, right next to him: one for Martin.

Feet on the ground

Those pregame strolls with their toes in the grass have a name: grounding.

“It’s an actual thing,” Martin explained. “It’s twofold. There’s a health aspect of it – decrease inflammation, lower respiratory rate, create mindfulness – and there’s a physical side to it: you become more mobile, you get your feet out of the cleat.”

There was a time when it was Martin by himself in the outfield. Last season, Logan Webb was among the first Giants players to buy in to the breathing techniques he introduced and now says he doesn’t go a week without them. But since Pederson began to join Martin on his daily walks, they’re often accompanied by a crowd of teammates.

Webb, Alex Wood, Alex Cobb, Darin Ruf and John Brebbia have all at times joined Pederson and Martin.