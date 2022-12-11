Dan Manucci wanted to pass along a message to 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

“Tell him Manuch said, ‘No slacking and no Cadillacking,’” Manucci said.

Manucci, who coaches quarterbacks in the Phoenix area, is fond of giving colorful encouragement to his pupils, who range from high school freshmen to those in college.

Where Purdy is concerned, it’s a comedic one-liner strictly for laughs. Those who know Purdy best are certain he’s had few if any moments of leisure when it comes to football and showboating has never been his thing.

“You never saw him take a day off. You never saw him take a rep off,” said his high school coach, Preston Jones.

When Jones once suggested Purdy should skip a weight session three days before the state title game, Purdy’s reaction was one of astonishment.

“He looked at me like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Jones said.

The cellphone buzz Sunday when Purdy took over for Jimmy Garoppolo ranged from Arizona to Iowa. Purdy more than held his own, completing 25 of 37 passes for 210 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Manucci took more breaks than usual with his aspiring quarterbacks that afternoon. Trips to the grocery store and Christmas shopping were aborted after receiving text updates that said no more than, “Brock is in!”

Purdy received plenty of messages of his own during and after the game, spending time Sunday and Monday replying to friends and family.

“If I haven’t responded to you,” Purdy said Thursday after practice, “just know I’m a little busy, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support.”

Purdy, 22, was a record-setting quarterback at Perry High in Gilbert, Arizona, and a four-year starter at Iowa State before arriving as the 262nd and final pick of the NFL draft — the so-called Mr. Irrelevant.

He’s plenty relevant now, entrusted with getting the 8-4 49ers to the playoffs and possibly beyond as they wait and see whether Garoppolo’s recuperative powers will enable him to return should they make the playoffs.

Purdy makes his first NFL start Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady, who is 23 years his senior.

In a national sense, Purdy is regarded as a relatively undersized rookie with moderate arm strength who ascended from third string to first string by necessity. There is good reason to be skeptical in terms of the 49ers reaching another Super Bowl.

But you’ll never convince anyone who watched Purdy in his formative years this was anything but inevitable.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said Damien Tippett, Purdy’s former high school baseball coach. “The kid is as reliable, authentic and hardworking as anyone you’ll come across. He’s the best high school player I’ve ever seen. I even saw a couple of those patented Brock Purdy plays Sunday where it seems like he has eyes in the back of his head.”

A three-year starter at Perry, Purdy passed for 4,405 yards and 57 touchdowns as a senior and also rushed for 1,107 yards, leading his team to the state title game as Arizona’s Gatorade 6A Player of the Year. He had 8,932 yards passing and 107 touchdowns in his high school career.

Kyle Kempt, now a graduate assistant at Iowa State, was the incumbent quarterback when Purdy arrived on campus as a freshman. Kempt got hurt and Purdy eventually became the starter.

“To see him do what he did is not shocking at all,” Kempt said. “The kid is a baller through and through. The fact that he did what he did comes as no surprise, but it was exhilarating to watch it.”

Purdy continued to make plays at Iowa State, where he started 46 games and completed 67.7% of his passes for 12,170 yards, 81 touchdowns and 33 interceptions.

Through it all, Purdy’s approach remained consistent. Garoppolo’s first impression of Purdy was “the kid is serious about football.” It has been that approach in terms of preparation and work ethic that has helped carry Purdy beyond a generous 6-foot-1, 220-pound stature that limited interest, both in college recruiting and NFL scouting.

Manucci, who played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and also is a radio talk show host in Arizona, is a stickler for punctuality and remembers Purdy once showing up for a workout five minutes late.

“I asked him, ‘Where were you?’” Manucci said. “He said, ‘Sorry, coach. It will never happen again.’ And it never did.”

At Perry, players who were deemed to have committed mental errors on film received a “bucket.” The offenders sat on a bucket and watched their teammates run sprints.