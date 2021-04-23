How experts envision ‘superstar’ quarterback Justin Fields fitting with 49ers

Justin Fields has known Kyle Shanahan longer than the other quarterbacks the 49ers might draft No. 3 overall.

What no one knows for sure, however, is how Shanahan’s offense and a playoff-caliber roster will look with Fields. Same goes for Alabama’s Mac Jones or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

That trio drew Shanahan and general manager John Lynch to recent pro day workouts as they analyze who to draft, presumably after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson go to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets.

It’s all speculation until someone arrives on draft night April 29. To get a better picture, here is a panel of NFL experts offering their foresight, starting with Fields:

The offensive coach view: Steve Mariucci

Mariucci is the 49ers’ fourth-winningest coach (57-39 from 1997-2002). He’s coached Hall of Fame quarterbacks Brett Favre and Steve Young, and, in 2017, was Fields’ coach in the 2018 Under Armour All-American Game. Mariucci is in his 16th year as an NFL Network analyst.

“If you want to take a little chance and have a sensational athlete, it’s Justin Fields. He’s a rare athletic quarterback, plus he’s a heck of a passer. He’s big enough, strong enough, terrific runner. He is more of a passing quarterback that can run like crazy. He’s so strong in the pocket and played sensational games.

“He just doesn’t have the consistency of others. That’s OK. He transferred from Georgia, was going through the pandemic last year.

“If you coach this guy up in Kyle’s offense, he can be a superstar. He’s got enough arm. Got touch. Got quick enough release. I’m taking him in my mock draft.”

The defensive coach view: Wade Phillips

Phillips faced Shanahan’s 49ers as the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator from 2017-19 and he’s coached NFL defenses since 1976, including head-coaching stints with Denver, Dallas and Houston.

“Kyle didn’t have him, but Mike Shanahan had Jake Plummer (in Denver, 2003-06), a run-and-throw type guy and did a good job with him. They’ll utilize what he does well, like he does with running backs.

“You’ve got to think Fields is the guy they might get. He can run and throw. Lance, you don’t know how well he throws. Then Jones is not a runner. Fields is more of the modern-day quarterback everyone is looking for, the Mahomes type.”

The game-film view: Greg Cosell

Cosell is a senior producer at NFL Films and an analyst for ESPN’s NFL Matchup show.

“I don’t think Kyle’s theoretically changing the offense this offseason. Kyle’s offense, for the most part, he believes in it so much, and it’s incredibly well-structured. Now, if he gets Fields or Lance, does that add a concept or two because of mobility? Yeah, but he’s not going to change the offense.

“... Fields has a power arm. He wasn’t a guy that just fled the pocket. He’s a quarterback with running ability. Quarterbacks with running ability typically leave the pocket prematurely. (Deshaun) Watson is a great example and that’s one reason he gets sacked so much.”

The quarterback view: Jeff Garcia

Garcia, by way of San Jose State and the Canadian Football League, began his 11-year NFL career with the 49ers (1999-2003). He’s been an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst since 2017.

“I remember watching Justin Fields in his high school QB1 program (Netflix). He was a talented kid then, and I didn’t connect the dots he was the kid at Ohio State until I looked into it, because he went to Georgia and transferred.

“In 2019, he had phenomenal numbers (41 touchdowns, three interceptions). I know it’s Ohio State and there’s great talent around you. You’re able to put defenses in a bind because of the level of play at your fingertips, like Mac Jones had at Alabama. They’re putting pressure on defenses. Now it comes down to decision-making, accuracy, leadership. I know there’ve been words on if is he committed and puts time into it. Here’s a perfect opp to quiet critics and become a workhorse at the next level. He can learn and compete with Jimmy (Garoppolo), and that makes the position better.

“If you’re looking at that (mobile) style of quarterback (between Fields and Lance), I’m going to go with the guy who’s played in bigger games, on a bigger stage, with more starts and has unbelievable statistics and the physical toughness.”

The general manager view: Mark Dominik

Dominik worked in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ personnel department from 1997-2013, overlapping with John Lynch’s playing days and eventually serving as the Bucs’ GM for five years. He hosts a Sirius/XM NFL Radio show Fridays.

“You know very well Shanahan likes to move around, move the pocket and fly around. The No. 1 thing Shanahan loves is guys that can process multiple reads, get out in space and get rid of the ball, hitting crossing patterns, play-action and when you take that deep shot, it’s got to be a good ball.