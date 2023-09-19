How it happened: A closer look at Sacramento State’s moment of triumph against Stanford

People filed out of Stanford Stadium and into the night with faces as long as their traffic-congested drive home. Some wore Cardinal red to match their mood, sharing their angst with similarly puzzled patrons.

The theme very well may have been, “What in the name of Jim Plunkett just happened?”

What happened is still a buzz theme for Sacramento State, a program basking in the greatest football victory in program history. The Hornets jolted Stanford with a sobering 30-23 loss on The Farm on Saturday night, spoiling the Cardinal’s home opener in a game they had to have.

In doing so, Sacramento State served notice that an FCS powerhouse can, on occasion, stick it to a higher-level FBS program such as Stanford, a program that has reached 15 Rose Bowls and has trotted out scores of NFL players, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Plunkett. Still, these things just aren’t supposed to happen. FCS programs every year are paid a hefty sum to take their lumps and bruises and go home happy with the experience. These contests used to be called “Body Bag Games” — a way for FBS teams to fatten up before the meat of their schedules.

Why such a big deal? FBS-level Power 5 conference programs such as those from the Pac-12 have a great deal more resources in terms of facilities and finances than those from the lower-level FCS. But FCS players have shown for years that they care just as much and play just as hard as anyone, and that FCS vs. FBS upsets happen because of it.

Sacramento State collected a $630,000 check from Stanford for its Cardinal appearance. That money will go to all of the Hornets’ athletic programs.

Maybe some of that can go to the Hornets marching band, which made its presence felt inside Stanford Stadium. That group was loud and boisterous, including when Marcus Fulcher scored the game-winning touchdown — a short pass from a scrambling-and-going-down Kaiden Bennett that he turned into a 49-yard sprint right up close to the guys with the trumpets, trombones and drums.

UC Davis flashback

Stanford’s only other loss to an FCS program was to UC Davis, in 2005, something Cardinal fans have tried to scrub from memory ever since.

This was the third Pac-12 triumph for Sacramento State since 2011, not that the Hornets play Pac-12 programs often. A year ago, Sacramento State rolled FBS member Colorado State on the road 41-10 and took home a fat check for it. That Hornets team went 12-1, the best showing since the program started playing the sport in 1954, and was coached by homegrown Troy Taylor, who now heads the Stanford program.

Taylor left behind 17 starters at Sacramento State to accept the challenge of reviving Stanford. Cardinal fans have expressed delight in having him in charge. Anyone who knows Taylor is certain he will have the Cardinal on the upswing before long. But the climb just got a bit more steep.

Stanford (1-2) begins its Pac-12 schedule this week. The Cardinal’s schedule includes No. 8 Washington, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 10 Oregon, No. 14 Oregon State, No. 19 Colorado and No. 21 Washington State.

No sacks allowed

Ranked No. 4 in the FCS, Sacramento State moved to 3-0 with its 22nd consecutive regular-season victory and its 12th successive road win. The Hornets bounded back home on their team buses in good spirits, soaking in the social media applause on “916 Day” in Sacramento, a day of celebration observed on Sept. 16 in Sacramento.

The offensive line under position coach Kris Richardson allowed no sacks, and hasn’t done so this season. That unit is the heart and soul of the program. It allowed the Hornets to pass for a season-high 279 yards off the arm of Bennett and rush for 177 yards. Bennett, one of several Folsom High School players on the Hornets roster, also became the second Hornet to rush for 100 yards against an FBS opponent.

The Hornets defense under coordinator and head coach Andy Thompson recorded six sacks, three by Jett Stanley and one by DeShawn Lynch, who had his stop late to help seal it. Armon Bailey had 11 tackles and a late hurry to end Stanford’s comeback hopes. Cameron Broussard had 11 tackles, Kylen Ross eight and Gavin Davis-Smith seven. Cameron Broussard and Caleb Nelson each had interceptions.

Bennett sized up the night this way: “Man, I’m just excited. I’m excited for these guys. I see it on their face. That was the goal, going in to play and coming out with a win. A lot of juice on the field.”

Humble but hungry

Thompson was beaming after the game. It took him awhile to get to the media room. He shook hands like a mayor running for reelection, and shook more on his way out. He hugged people he wasn’t even sure he knew. But they knew him as a winning coach. None of those people wore Stanford colors.

“These guys like playing anywhere,” Thompson said. “They were the same way when we went to Louisiana (for a season opener at Nicholls State). They really enjoy playing together, and it’s awesome that we got this opportunity. It’s cool we got to come over here. I think we collected a little bit of money, too, and got a win.”

He added: “We are humble. We think of ourselves as a group and we earn everything we’re getting. We want to make sure that people know Sac State is a place to be in Northern California.”

Sacramento State opens Big Sky Conference play this week at Idaho, which led 17-0 at Cal on Saturday before falling 31-17. The Hornets seek a Big Sky championship four-peat. Hornets coaches reminded players on the team bus ride home to enjoy the moment, but the Stanford triumph will lose a lot of luster if the winning streak suddenly ends in Moscow.