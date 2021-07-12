How Matt Olson flipped his dismal 2020 into an All-Star berth: 'Failure is the best teacher'

Of course Matt Olson gets frustrated. But rarely does he show it.

So it was a strange sight when, over the course of a dismal 2020 season, Olson slammed his helmet to the dirt after a strikeout or threw his bat into the rack after failing to get a runner in. Typically confident and cool under pressure, it was clear Olson couldn't find any answers in that 60-game season. He batted .195 and his strikeout rate skyrocketed. It got under his skin and festered as the numbers worsened.

Now as he prepares to embark on his first career All-Star appearance, where he will participate in the Home Run Derby Monday night, Olson can thank that 2020 low for a new 2021 high.

"I look back at 2020 and in a way I'm thankful it happened," Olson said. "Failure is the best teacher. When I was done with the season I had to address things. It made me work my ass off. I felt like if that bad year doesn't happen, maybe I'm not in this spot right now where I feel like I learned more about myself and my swing."

Olson has two Gold Gloves on his mantel, but it's his sweet left-handed swing he had to perfect again — with the help of a little red machine former teammate Tommy La Stella brought to Oakland — to get to Denver.

The swing: Back then

If Zack Olson, Matt's older brother, recalls correctly, posters of Atlanta Braves star Chipper Jones and Ken Griffey Jr., lined Matt's bedroom walls. Any baseball-obsessed kid growing up in the late 1990s and 2000s idolized Griffey Jr. But Jones, a fellow left-handed swing playing for his favorite team, was his guy.

"I feel like the smooth, calm swings of Griffey and Chipper played into — whether I knew it or not — how my swing developed," Olson said. "It was tough to watch those guys and not want to model my stuff after them and be like them."

Matt took that swing to the Olson family's backyard in Lilburn, a town 20 miles southwest of Atlanta, for games of whiffle ball with his brother. Zack played the part of Greg Maddux — the Hall of Famer who made up for lack of velocity with pinpoint command — and Matt played Jones, with a dash of Griffey. But something stood out to Zack about Matt's wiffle ball attack; starting from age four, the Jones impression wasn't far off.

"I remember vividly being in the front yard playing wiffle ball. Matt must be three or four and, no joke, we're in the front yard and he's literally hitting wiffle balls over the house," Zack said. "I didn't have any perspective at the time but I thought, 'Man this is not normal.'"

That swing impressed Olson's coaches at Parkview High School, where he hit nine home runs in his first 14 at-bats for the varsity as a freshman. It captivated Matt Ranson, then an Oakland A's area scout who saw Olson as a 17-year-old playing for an East Coast showcase team. Ranson wanted Olson as one of the A's three 2012 first-round picks.

"The thing with Matt that was always intriguing was his raw power and ability to hit, but also the calmness with which he played," Ranson said. "He always had that element to his game, even as an 18-year-old."

The swing caught the eye of the then-scout Eric Martins, now the A's assistant batting coach, the first time Olson took batting practice following the draft.

"I thought, 'This is a really, really good swing,'" Martins said. "It's effortless and smooth."

His swing: The signature

Once Olson entered the A's minor league system, that effortless swing had to change. Olson's hands were up tight near his shoulder and he was swinging around his body. Trying to crack the big league team at age 22 in 2016, Olson got a dose of reality from A's hitting coach Darren Bush: Change your swing or get exploited.

Toying with a change in the cages, Olson stuck his bat out in front of his body in his stance and played pepper with the pitching machine. His timing was sharper, and he could maintain his power.

"That doesn't feel that bad," he said. Olson sent video of his new, odd stance to Martins.

"At first when I looked at it, it's like, 'What is this?'" Martins said, who observed the swing a little closer. "Take away what it looks like, as the swing gets into the zone it looks really good."

Martins has an intimate relationship with Olson's swing. He was Olson's hitting coach for the Midland RockHounds in 2015, then for Triple-A Nashville in 2016. They diverged when Olson leapt into the big leagues until Martins joined the A's as assistant hitting coach in 2020.

With Martins and Bush, Olson's refined the towering batting stance into a force. After wiping out the one he grew up with, it took hours of trial and error to nail the timing. He finally saw success with it in the 2017 season in which Olson hit 24 home runs in 59 games with the A's.