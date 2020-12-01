How Rachel Buehler Van Hollebeke went from the USWNT to the front lines of COVID-19

During a playing career that took her to the top of two Olympics medal stands and a Women's World Cup final, Rachel Buehler Van Hollebeke was known for two things: A hard-nosed playing style that earned her the nickname "The Buehldozer" and ... the backpack.

"She always carried around this backpack, and it was filled with the 'what ifs,'" said Christie Pearce, who played alongside Van Hollebeke on the national team. "If somebody needed a tissue or an extra shin guard, her bag was like (an) endless pit.

"She was always prepared and ready for anything."

She still is. And those two defining traits — her competitiveness and caring — are proving valuable in Van Hollebeke's post-playing career as a doctor in residence at Scripps Mercy Hospital and at the San Ysidro Health Centers in Chula Vista, a hot spot in the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID's everywhere and it affects everybody," Van Hollebeke said. "It's crazy. It's not like anything you typically see. It is a scary disease.

"I don't want to be a fear(ful) person. But it can be so dangerous in certain ways."

Marta on a breakaway or Christine Sinclair setting up for a corner kick was dangerous, too, but fail against either of those iconic players and the worst that can happen is you give up a goal.

The stakes with COVID are much higher.

"I have seen people die," said Van Hollebeke, who, as a family medicine resident, treats infected patients but is not regularly on the COVID front lines. "I haven't seen the flu kill people like this. It's much, much worse."

Van Hollebeke arrived at Scripps Mercy shortly before COVID did, graduating medical school at UC San Diego last year and beginning her residency about five months before the virus was emerging in Wuhan, China.

Soccer had a lot to do with that timing.

After making 98 international appearances and winning two gold medals in her first five years with the national team, a series of nagging injuries limited Van Hollebeke to 10 starts over the next three years. When she was left off the team for the 2015 World Cup, Van Hollebeke announced her retirement on the day before her 30th birthday.

Entering medical school after soccer was over had always been the plan. Medicine has long been the family business.

Van Hollebeke's father was a cardiothoracic surgeon for four decades and her grandfather and great-grandfather were general practitioners. Younger sister Anna, who completed her medical studies at UC San Diego earlier this year, started her residency in internal medicine at the University of Colorado four months ago.

Growing up outside San Diego, Van Hollebeke tried volleyball, tennis, dance, even karate, but she thrived at soccer, which allowed her to follow in the footsteps of her father, Donald Buehler, to Stanford. As a pre-med student, Van Hollebeke majored in human biology while captaining the women's soccer team for three seasons and earning multiple academic All-America awards.

But even on national team trips, she never strayed far from her medical books.

"She was studying for the MCAT," said Pearce, who played most of her career under her married name, Rampone. "I always remember her having her note cards, because she knew when the time was up with soccer she was transitioning and she wanted to be ready."

As a resident, Van Hollebeke works long hours in multiple departments at Scripps Mercy, which serves a working-class, mostly Latino area less than 10 miles from the Mexican border.

"They talk about COVID affecting more underserved communities and Latino communities. I was experiencing that," she said. "It's very, very real down here. We saw it in the first wave and we've been seeing it the whole time."

Pearce had a brush with the virus when her eldest daughter Riley's high school soccer season was interrupted after a teammate tested positive, prompting everyone to quarantine at home for two weeks.

"It's a life-changing disease," said Pearce, who co-authored the book "All In — Raising Kids for Success in Sports & Life," about helping youth athletes through challenging events. "Be a good teammate. Wear your mask, do the right protocol whether you believe in it or not.

"It's not about you, it's about everybody else. That's what Rachel is all about. She's all about everybody else and making those around her better and stronger."

Pearce, who played alongside Van Hollebeke in the middle of the U.S. defense, said there were things at which her teammate excelled, like communication and quick thinking, that translate from the playing field to the ICU ward.

"She's highly skilled under pressure," Pearce said. "In critical moments that was her specialty. She was brilliant. Not overthinking anything and just believing in what her instincts told her."