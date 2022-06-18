‘Hungover’ Warriors return to Bay Area as NBA champions

SAN FRANCISCO — The Warriors returned home to San Francisco Friday evening after a late-night ripper in Boston to commemorate knocking the Celtics off in six games to win their fourth NBA title in eight years.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m hungover,” a sleepy Steve Kerr said.

Steph Curry: “Like Draymond said, it’s the Warriors invitation and we back.” pic.twitter.com/P2Xn4W4TJl — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) June 18, 2022

One by one, Warriors players, coaches and front-office staff exited their charter plane and were greeted by Mayor London Breed at the bottom of the floating stairway.

Draymond Green carried the precious cargo that is the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, while Stephen Curry held his own mementos — his Finals MVP trophy and the game ball. Both raised the hardware to the cheers of Warriors staffers who showed up to welcome home the reigning champions.

Other players, like Klay Thompson and Damion Lee, had unlit cigars sticking out of their mouths. Meanwhile, general manager Bob Myers was spotted pushing a stroller carrying a bottle of champagne the size of a baby.

“We’re champs again. Nice to bring ole Larry back home where he belongs,” Curry said. “Like Draymond said, it’s the Warriors Invitational, we back. So this is pretty special for sure.”

Curry described the last 24 hours as an emotional roller coaster. He and coach Steve Kerr reflected on the amount of work that goes into winning a championship and to share it with the people who went through the trenches with him is special.

“This one was the most unlikely championship out of the four that we had here,” Kerr said. “In a lot of ways just incredibly meaningful because people didn’t really expect it and we weren’t really sure when the season started if we could do it. So it all came together and went on a great run and I’m just thrilled for everybody.”

Kerr said the night of celebration was great and went late.

His personal highlight was when the whole team chanted “(Expletive) you, Draymond,” mocking the Celtics fans who hurled that taunt at the now four-time champion during games at TD Garden.

“That was pretty funny,” Kerr said.

The party might tamper off for a few days, allowing players time to recuperate before the citywide celebration Monday.

“Everybody’s exhausted, though,” Curry said. “We’re ready to get some rest and get ready for the parade on Monday.”