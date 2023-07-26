If not Shohei, then who? 10 non-Ohtani trade targets who could upgrade Giants’ roster

Will they or won’t they?

It’s the question that will dominate baseball for the next week leading up to next Tuesday’s 3 p.m. PT trade deadline.

If the Angels are willing to trade Shohei Ohtani, the Giants should exhaust every organizational resource available to make that deal happen. He’s doing things the game has never seen before, instantly adds an ace and a middle-of-the-order bat to any contender and, with international television rights and advertising, is a cash cow.

For those reasons, Ohtani likely isn’t going anywhere.

The Angels’ postseason odds are slim (13.6% per FanGraphs), but they are still closer to playoff position this late into the season than any time since they signed Ohtani.

That means the Giants will likely have to wait until this offseason, when 30 teams will commence in the free-agent pursuit of a lifetime, expected to end in the richest contract ever signed by an athlete in any of North America’s four major pro sports leagues.

In the meantime, however, there are ways for Farhan Zaidi to upgrade the Giants’ roster. According to insider Jim Bowden at The Athletic, the club is shopping for shortstops and frontline starting pitching, echoing Zaidi’s on-the-record comments since the All-Star break.

Justin Verlander, Mets: The first name linked to the Giants this deadline, via MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the 40-year-old, three-time Cy Young winner has to top the list. While Verlander’s season was delayed by a shoulder strain, he has returned to form of late with a 1.74 ERA over his past five starts. Guaranteed $86.7 million through next season, Verlander alone would push the Giants over the luxury tax threshold, as would an equally attractive alternative option in Max Scherzer. Both are proven playoff pitchers, though each would also have to waive their no-trade clause.

Marcus Stroman, Cubs: If San Francisco is, in fact, shopping at the top of the pitching market, there’s no reason to think that wouldn’t include the right-handed sinkerballer, who has previously expressed admiration for the organization and is putting together a career year (10-7, 3.09 ERA). The Giants love home run suppression, and no pitcher has been better at keeping the ball in the yard this year (0.5 HR/9). Paired with Logan Webb and Alex Cobb, the Giants could roll out a playoff rotation consisting of the top three ground-ball pitchers in the majors. The downside is that if things go south, Stroman possesses a $21 million player option for 2024.

Oakland Athletics' Tony Kemp against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Tony Kemp, A’s: Versatile, upbeat and girl dad pals with former Vanderbilt teammate Mike Yastrzemski. What’s not to like?

Tim Anderson, White Sox: Bet on the track record or recent performance? A career .759 OPS entering this season earned him a spot on Team USA’s WBC roster and makes him potentially the most impactful middle infield bat on the market. But still awaiting his first home run, 2023 has been by far the worst season of his career (.564 OPS), fueled by a league-high 64.1% ground-ball rate, 11 percentage points above his career average.

Paul DeJong, Cardinals: The inverse of Anderson in that 2023 has been a resurgence, with his best OPS (.728) since being named an All-Star in 2019. Both players are primarily shortstops, though Anderson has logged time at second base more recently than DeJong. He played there in the WBC; DeJong has 21 career games at second, only one since his rookie season. DeJong comes with a $12.5 million club option for 2024 (and another for 2025), potentially giving the Giants a low-risk insurance plan at shortstop if Marco Luciano, Casey Schmitt or Tyler Fitzgerald isn’t ready to seize the job.

Matt Duffy, Royals: Received arguably the loudest cheers of the afternoon when he was introduced — as a member of the visiting team — before the Giants’ home opener. Duffy earned a spot in fans’ hearts as a rookie during their 2014 World Series run. Almost a decade later, could he fill a hole on their roster as a backup infielder as they try to make it back to the postseason for only the second time since?

Cody Bellinger, Cubs: An attractive option, given his resurgence this season in Chicago. According to a source, though, the former Dodgers outfielder had no interest in remaining in the NL West during his free agency this offseason. The Giants are more in the market for a right-handed outfield bat, anyway. So, how about …

Mark Canha, Mets: With Mitch Haniger out for another month at least, Canha would help re-balance the Giants’ outfield. Mike Yastrzemski (.530) and Michael Conforto (.599) have OPS figures south of .600 against left-handed pitching this year but have been playing nearly every day. A San Jose native and Berkeley alum, Canha spent his entire life in the Bay Area until leaving the A’s to sign with the Mets in free agency in 2022. That deal includes an $11.5 million club option for 2024.

Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado, Cardinals: If you can’t beat ’em, trade for ’em? It would either be a dream scenario or a nightmare for Giants fans to see either of the club’s two biggest menaces for the past decade suit up in orange and black. It’s a real possibility St. Louis sells off one or both of its star corner infielders, but probably less likely it’s to the Giants, who are pretty well-off at first and third.

Plus a few more names: IF Vidal Brujan, Rays; RHP Dylan Cease, White Sox; RHP Jack Flaherty, Cardinals; RHP Lucas Giolito, White Sox; OF Ramón Laureano, A’s; RHP Michael Lorenzen, Tigers; LHP Jordan Montgomery, Cardinals; LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, Tigers