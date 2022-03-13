In May of 2020, Sonoma State said longtime basketball coach Pat Fuscaldo was retiring. It wasn’t true.

When longtime Sonoma State University men’s basketball coach Pat Fuscaldo suddenly left his job nearly two years ago, it was announced without much fanfare — just a press release from the school, with no statements from the Seawolves’ coach of 26 years.

The release, posted on May 6, 2020, on the SSU athletics website, simply said without explanation that Fuscaldo would be retiring.

However, new information uncovered by The Press Democrat shows Fuscaldo did not retire by choice.

Instead, according to documents and interviews with numerous sources, the university declined to offer Fuscaldo a new contract — meaning he was effectively fired — after a disputed incident with an athletic trainer that led to a previously unreported four-month suspension.

“They lied — he didn’t retire, he was fired,” said Dave Cox, who was the temporary communication and marketing specialist in the SSU sports information department when the release was issued.

“It was either retire or get fired,” Cox, who is no longer with Sonoma State, told The Press Democrat.

In July 2021, more than a year after his firing, the school responded to Press Democrat inquiries about Fuscaldo’s exit with a statement about the need for a “different direction” for the men’s basketball program. It made no mention of retirement.

“Sonoma State University wishes to thank Pat Fuscaldo for his service to the men’s basketball program and his commitment to our student-athletes,” the written statement from SSU assistant vice president for communications Julia Gonzalez said. “Pat produced some terrific teams and coached a number of wonderful young men during his 26-year tenure with the university. However, after assessing the needs of our basketball program, SSU Athletics determined to move in a different direction.”

Gonzalez declined further comment at the time. When contacted recently about the conflicting statements regarding Fuscaldo’s ouster, she declined to comment again.

She also declined to discuss the incident that led to his suspension and would not comment on a financial settlement sources say Fuscaldo received after threatening to file a lawsuit over his firing.

The Press Democrat also reached out twice to Dr. Nicole Annaloro, senior director of athletics, and received no response.

Shortly after his ouster, Fuscaldo hired an attorney and informed the school that he planned to sue, alleging he was retaliated against for voicing opposition to recent hires in and around the athletic department whom he felt were unqualified.

His draft complaint — obtained by The Press Democrat from a source independently of Fuscaldo and his attorney — also alleged age discrimination; Fuscaldo was 64 at the time.

The parties reached a confidential six-figure settlement for the former coach, and the lawsuit was never filed, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The full amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

Fuscaldo and his attorney, Lawrence King, declined to comment on the settlement. The coach did confirm he was not offered a new contract, the only time that had happened in his 26 years at Sonoma State.

“I told my players that the university didn’t renew my contract” after the 2019-20 season ended, Fuscaldo said. “They told me they loved me. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do professionally. The players were in shock.”

On the advice of his attorney, Fuscaldo declined to speak about the circumstances that led to his contract not being renewed, including his suspension.

“It was amazing how badly Sonoma State treated Pat with no communication,” said a current SSU Athletic Department employee who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by the university. “They didn’t talk to him for months, then they reinstated him and fired him. After being there for that long, Pat deserved more than that.”

Several sources contacted for this story described an incident with an athletic trainer during a 2019 game as the beginning of the end for the longtime coach, whose record was 337-343 in 26 years at SSU and whose teams made four NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

Fuscaldo-coached teams won at least 15 games in the California Collegiate Athletic Association playoffs. SSU won the CCAA championship in the 2005-06 season with a 16-4 record, and Fuscaldo was named CCAA Coach of the Year.

Since Fuscaldo coached his last game on Dec. 5, 2019, the Seawolves have gone 5-43 (The 2020-2021 season was canceled because of COVID-19). The program has had two interim coaches since Fuscaldo left. The second interim, former basketball operations director Rich Shayewitz, was named head coach March 7.