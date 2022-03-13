Subscribe

In May of 2020, Sonoma State said longtime basketball coach Pat Fuscaldo was retiring. It wasn’t true.

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 12, 2022, 10:01PM

When longtime Sonoma State University men’s basketball coach Pat Fuscaldo suddenly left his job nearly two years ago, it was announced without much fanfare — just a press release from the school, with no statements from the Seawolves’ coach of 26 years.

The release, posted on May 6, 2020, on the SSU athletics website, simply said without explanation that Fuscaldo would be retiring.

However, new information uncovered by The Press Democrat shows Fuscaldo did not retire by choice.

Instead, according to documents and interviews with numerous sources, the university declined to offer Fuscaldo a new contract — meaning he was effectively fired — after a disputed incident with an athletic trainer that led to a previously unreported four-month suspension.

“They lied — he didn’t retire, he was fired,” said Dave Cox, who was the temporary communication and marketing specialist in the SSU sports information department when the release was issued.

“It was either retire or get fired,” Cox, who is no longer with Sonoma State, told The Press Democrat.

In July 2021, more than a year after his firing, the school responded to Press Democrat inquiries about Fuscaldo’s exit with a statement about the need for a “different direction” for the men’s basketball program. It made no mention of retirement.

“Sonoma State University wishes to thank Pat Fuscaldo for his service to the men’s basketball program and his commitment to our student-athletes,” the written statement from SSU assistant vice president for communications Julia Gonzalez said. “Pat produced some terrific teams and coached a number of wonderful young men during his 26-year tenure with the university. However, after assessing the needs of our basketball program, SSU Athletics determined to move in a different direction.”

Gonzalez declined further comment at the time. When contacted recently about the conflicting statements regarding Fuscaldo’s ouster, she declined to comment again.

She also declined to discuss the incident that led to his suspension and would not comment on a financial settlement sources say Fuscaldo received after threatening to file a lawsuit over his firing.

The Press Democrat also reached out twice to Dr. Nicole Annaloro, senior director of athletics, and received no response.

Shortly after his ouster, Fuscaldo hired an attorney and informed the school that he planned to sue, alleging he was retaliated against for voicing opposition to recent hires in and around the athletic department whom he felt were unqualified.

His draft complaint — obtained by The Press Democrat from a source independently of Fuscaldo and his attorney — also alleged age discrimination; Fuscaldo was 64 at the time.

The parties reached a confidential six-figure settlement for the former coach, and the lawsuit was never filed, according to two sources familiar with the decision. The full amount of the settlement has not been disclosed.

Fuscaldo and his attorney, Lawrence King, declined to comment on the settlement. The coach did confirm he was not offered a new contract, the only time that had happened in his 26 years at Sonoma State.

“I told my players that the university didn’t renew my contract” after the 2019-20 season ended, Fuscaldo said. “They told me they loved me. It was the hardest thing I ever had to do professionally. The players were in shock.”

On the advice of his attorney, Fuscaldo declined to speak about the circumstances that led to his contract not being renewed, including his suspension.

“It was amazing how badly Sonoma State treated Pat with no communication,” said a current SSU Athletic Department employee who wished to remain anonymous for fear of retribution by the university. “They didn’t talk to him for months, then they reinstated him and fired him. After being there for that long, Pat deserved more than that.”

Several sources contacted for this story described an incident with an athletic trainer during a 2019 game as the beginning of the end for the longtime coach, whose record was 337-343 in 26 years at SSU and whose teams made four NCAA Division II tournament appearances.

Fuscaldo-coached teams won at least 15 games in the California Collegiate Athletic Association playoffs. SSU won the CCAA championship in the 2005-06 season with a 16-4 record, and Fuscaldo was named CCAA Coach of the Year.

Since Fuscaldo coached his last game on Dec. 5, 2019, the Seawolves have gone 5-43 (The 2020-2021 season was canceled because of COVID-19). The program has had two interim coaches since Fuscaldo left. The second interim, former basketball operations director Rich Shayewitz, was named head coach March 7.

“Pat had a lot of success,” Cox said. “He was a good coach. He was kind of bigger than life; he had a fiery personality.”

The coach was known in SSU athletic circles for not being shy about voicing his opinion.

In 2017, he clashed with a previous school vice president over the selection of a new athletic director, one Fuscaldo and others in the department felt was not qualified for the job but was ultimately hired, according to several sources.

Then, in December of his final season as coach, during a game at Cal State San Marcos, a Sonoma State player was inadvertently elbowed in the face, causing a split lip and a disagreement over whether he should be allowed to return to the contest.

An SSU men’s basketball trainer took junior forward Wesley Gilbert down a hallway to stop the bleeding. Sources familiar with the incident described what happened next as a brief argument between Fuscaldo and a trainer on the sideline, which ultimately led to the coach’s four-month suspension.

Doug Pricer, a longtime friend of Fuscaldo, a 1971 Sonoma State alum and member of the university’s Hall of Fame as a football player, said he was at the game and witnessed the incident.

He said Fuscaldo asked the trainer, Shyla Penn, if Gilbert could go back into action and Penn said no. The two began to argue, Pricer said. Gilbert said Fuscaldo asked him if he felt “OK” to go back in and Gilbert said he could.

“I thought I could go back in but she (Penn) said I had to stay out (for concussion protocol),” the player said.

Gilbert, who did not return to the game, added that when he got back on the sideline, “I could tell that tensions flared” between the coach and trainer.

Penn could not be reached for comment despite several attempts over several months. She filed a complaint with the athletics department about the incident the day after it occurred, sources said.

On Dec. 7, 2019, two days after the incident, Fuscaldo received an email from Sonoma State. The email, which The Press Democrat obtained independently of Fuscaldo and his attorney, notified him that he was being suspended with pay effective immediately.

Pricer said an attorney representing Sonoma State interviewed him about a week after the incident with the trainer was reported.

“I didn’t think anything about it. It was really a nonevent,” Pricer said he told the attorney. “I was flabbergasted when I heard Pat was suspended.”

Fuscaldo didn’t know it at the time, but the San Marcos game would be the final game he coached for SSU.

“It (the suspension) was really a shock to us because it came out of the blue. Fuscaldo didn’t say why he was suspended, but we all knew what it was about,” Gilbert said. “I do think it was a bit unfair (to Fuscaldo). I felt like it could have been handled in a different manner. We could have handled it in-house.”

Cox, the former athletic department official, said the staff was told “Pat was supposed to be suspended for 30 days and then they would announce a decision.”

“They (SSU administrators) didn’t like his personality,” Cox continued. “He didn’t do anything egregious to lose his job.”

Paige Gasper, former operations specialist in the athletics department, said Fuscaldo “played a father-figure role to a lot of the players. He had a passion for the game.”

The coach “deserved a big parade on his way out,” Gasper said. “The way he was treated was wrong. It’s just sad.”

Fuscaldo was reinstated in March of 2020, but six weeks later he received an email from Sonoma State acting co-interim athletic director Stan Nosek notifying him that his contract was not being renewed. He was not given a reason, sources said.

Fuscaldo told his team via a Zoom call in May 2020 that he wouldn’t be returning.

“It was really emotional for him to tell us he wasn’t coming back. We definitely expected to hear other news, that everything was straightened out and he would be back for next season,” Gilbert said. “I wrote him a letter thanking him for all he has done for me and my career. All 15 players wrote him a letter.”

Frank Scalercio, SSU’s football coach from 1983-1997 and associate director of athletics for a year until March 2019, said the school should have figured out an agreement with Fuscaldo to coach one last year and then retire.

“Pat is very animated. Some people — his administrators — talked to him about some of it,” Scalercio said. “He is just a very passionate guy and is always looking out for his players. It wasn’t just about basketball. He talked about life with his players.”

Fuscaldo said he has received much support from SSU alumni, his former players and assistant coaches, after his exit.

“You go through phases with loss and grief and you find a way to keep going on,” Fuscaldo said. “Financially, I’m lucky. I don’t have to go back to work. I’m taking care of myself.”

Since leaving SSU, Fuscaldo has been working as an assistant coach with the girls’ basketball team at Cardinal Newman.

“Cardinal Newman is my priority now,” Fuscaldo said. “The kids have really embraced me and so has the coaching staff. I feel like I’m making a difference there.”

Fuscaldo is also doing color commentary on Cardinal Newman boys basketball games on the YSN365 podcast, which is run by Cox and covers local sports. He also teaches a “Theory and Practice of Basketball” class twice a week at the University of San Francisco’s Kinesiology Department.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to teach at USF and coach at Cardinal Newman. It was a bumpy road, but things worked out,” he said. “I haven’t been this happy coaching in a very long time.”

Richard J. Marcus is a freelance journalist who often writes for The Press Democrat.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette