Inside the 49ers: George Kittle’s comeback, Kyle Shanahan’s doodling, Fred Warner’s extension

One comeback story already stands out after the 49er’' 2020 demolition derby.

It’s not Jimmy Garoppolo’s, as healthy as his right ankle looks for an upcoming tug-of-war with Trey Lance.

It’s not Nick Bosa’s, as dominant as he should be if his rebuilt knee proves ready for training camp.

No, it's that of a two-time All-Pro, a three-time captain and, remarkably, one of the 49ers’ longest-tenured players. It’s George Kittle’s.

“A big thing for me this offseason was foot health, ankle health,” Kittle said after Tuesday’s practice. “That’s a thing that’s lingered for me.

“I’ve got a lot of balance beams, which has been fun walking down these beams, and I’ve made an obstacle course and doing whatever I can to be as healthy and strong in those areas that have been my weakness.”

His upper body looks stacked. Those lower-body efforts are as clever as they are crucial.

Bring on The Full Kittle.

This is the open-field cowboy who’s made defenses look like rodeo barrels en route to All-Pro honors in 2018 (second team) and 2019 (first team).

Last year, he fell off the All-Pro and Pro Bowl map, missing half the season with knee and foot injuries. A knee sprain in the season opener kept him (saved him) from the MetLife Stadium turf the ensuing two games, where injuries to Bosa, Garoppolo and others doomed the 49ers to their 6-10 record.

A fractured cuboid bone in his left foot sent Kittle off the Seattle turf Nov. 1, when he hobbled to the locker room alongside Garoppolo (another high ankle sprain). A six-game absence ensued for Kittle, yet he returned to play the final two games (11 catches, 160 yards) out of his love for the game and team.

Then came the offseason, and Kittle built himself a workout barn on his new property near Nashville.

“I got to put all the toys I wanted in there, to help me and guys around me take a step forward,” Kittle said.

Therein lies another key aspect: Kittle’s ability to lead others. Whether it’s hosting friends and teammates in Nashville — or other NFL cohorts at Tight End University next month there — Kittle is a professional leader and the 49ers’ goodwill ambassador.

As loyal as he is to Garoppolo — they talked weekly this offseason, from giving rehab updates to setting up Xbox playdates — Kittle knows not to alienate Trey Lance. He explained Tuesday why Lance “looks a little better than a rookie quarterback.”

“Yesterday he made an awesome throw on a play-action,” Kittle recalled. “He found my rookie, Josh Pederson, on a far corner, on a rollout, which is the last guy you’d throw to, and the fact he did so on his first-ever rollout was pretty cool.”

Don’t worry, he still feels great about Jimmy G, baby.

“He’s slinging that baby and still has a nice touch,” Kittle added. “And you can never get past that chin line.”

Jimmie Ward (2014), Arik Armstead (2015) and Jaquiski Tartt (2015) are the only 49ers draft picks who’ve lasted longer than Kittle, a 2017 fifth-round draft pick; D.J. Jones came 50 picks later that same April 29. (The only other players around since 2017 are free-agent acquisitions Robbie Gould, Kyle Juszczyk and K’Waun Williams.)

Longtime allies C.J. Beathard (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Trent Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) are elsewhere, a year after Kittle also lost two other pals, tight ends Garrett Celek (retired) and Levine Toilolo (New York Giants).

Kittle isn’t the lonely type. He’s rallying the remaining troops, adding: “Guys are bonding and it’s really big to take that step forward, to be friends.”

Garoppolo’s radio wars

A day after Garoppolo spoke to 49ers beat reporters for the first time since Jan. 4, he affably hit the Bay Area’s radio waves Wednesday, starting with 49ers flagship KNBR 680-AM before an afternoon hit on 95.7 The Game.

Perhaps the most interesting question regarded his relationship with Shanahan, to which Garoppolo told 95.7 The Game’s Damon Bruce: “It hasn’t changed much. It’s one of those things, we have five quarterbacks in the room, there’s coaching going on all over the place. Kyle is the same guy every day and you appreciate him for that. Not too much has changed on that road.”

Garoppolo didn’t break any news, other than acknowledging he and the majority of teammates are vaccinated against COVID-19, that potential trade target Julio Jones is “a hell of a receiver, he really is,” and that oft-injured Jalen Hurd is as enticing as ever.

“Jay’s come a long way in his route running, developing his body and becoming a pro,” Garoppolo said on 95.7 The Game. “I’m dying to get him out there. He’s such a physical freak and what he can do with his route running and the ball in his hands.”