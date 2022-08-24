Subscribe

Introducing the PD Preps Podcast, talking high school football with Press Democrat sportswriters

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 24, 2022, 9:03AM
Updated 30 minutes ago

With the start of high school football rapidly approaching this Friday night, today The Press Democrat launches our new prep sports-focused podcast.

Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty discuss the teams, players and issues to watch in the upcoming season, and drill down on our high school football rankings that also debuted this week.

Morris and O’Doherty plan to make the PD Preps Podcast a regular part of their high school coverage this season, offering their analysis and inside look at the 16 football teams they’ll be following in Sonoma County and beyond.

Check out the first episode:

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette