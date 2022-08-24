Introducing the PD Preps Podcast, talking high school football with Press Democrat sportswriters

With the start of high school football rapidly approaching this Friday night, today The Press Democrat launches our new prep sports-focused podcast.

Press Democrat sportswriters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty discuss the teams, players and issues to watch in the upcoming season, and drill down on our high school football rankings that also debuted this week.

Morris and O’Doherty plan to make the PD Preps Podcast a regular part of their high school coverage this season, offering their analysis and inside look at the 16 football teams they’ll be following in Sonoma County and beyond.

Check out the first episode: