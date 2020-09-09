Is playing NFL football ‘how we want to allocate resources?’

Amazingly, preposterously, audaciously, the National Football League is poised to begin its season Thursday.

Major League Baseball, the NBA and the NHL all offer precedents, but their seasons were disrupted to the point of asterisk-ism, and MLB’s remains tenuous. The NFL, true to its invulnerable nature, believes it can start on time, play a full slate of games and crown a champion in the regularly scheduled Super Bowl. Presumably, Taylor Swift will announce a coronavirus vaccine at halftime.

As we prepare for Chiefs-Texans on Thursday night and, among other games, 49ers-Cardinals on Sunday, a couple related questions come to mind: (1) Can the NFL really pull this off? (2) Should they even get the opportunity?

I have my opinions, but I value John Swartzberg’s more. He is a clinical professor of public health at UC Berkeley with particular expertise in infectious diseases, vaccinology and epidemiology. He is also a long-time college football fan ― and last year, as Kyle Shanahan’s guys made their Super Bowl run, a rejuvenated 49ers fan. Swartzberg sold programs at Memorial Stadium during Cal football games when he was a kid; they’d let him in to watch after the first quarter.

“I really love watching football,” he told me Monday. “So it pained me to be a member of the (Pac-12) medical advisory group, and to wind up telling them I really didn’t think it’s a good idea.”

OK, so I just tipped Swartzberg’s hand on Question No. 2. On my first query, the professor was significantly more optimistic than I.

How could this be? In contrast to the NBA and NHL, the NFL will have no bubble. Teams will fly from city to city to do battle. And unlike baseball, the physical contact in football is not occasional and easily anticipated. It is the defining characteristic of the game, with play after play ending in a mass tangle of inhaling, exhaling bodies.

There are other factors. Rosters are large in this sport, and so is the support network; an NFL team will take more than 120 people on the road for games this year. The league can’t make up cancellations with doubleheaders, as MLB has. And because the average NFL career is relatively short, we’re talking about a sport filled with 23-to-25-year-old males, a cohort that can’t always be relied upon to adhere to curfews and follow strict rules about, ahem, “socializing.”

Despite all of it, Swartzberg says the NFL has a real shot at this, for one reason: It will be conducting coronavirus testing on team employees six days a week during the regular season. That’s a lot of swabs.

“If a game’s Sunday and you test everybody on Saturday morning, and they come back positive Sunday morning, you pull ’em before the game,” Swartzberg said. “If those logistics can work, that can prevent everybody on the field getting infected.”

So maybe the 49ers will be hunting for another NFC championship in February, after all.

Swartzberg, though, was equally clear on Question No. 2. He was part of the committee that advised against the Pac-12 playing football in 2020, and he is highly uncomfortable with the NFL’s determination to do so. For a few different reasons.

The most obvious is risk to the coaching, training, equipment and medical staffs that support NFL teams, and to the players themselves. Yes, the latter are elite athletes. But this virus has shown for months that it can have serious long-term health implications even for young, otherwise healthy patients.

There is good reason to believe the novel coronavirus increases the risk of myocarditis, which a recent article by Scientific American noted can lead to “severe complications such as abnormal heart rhythms, chronic heart failure and even sudden death.” More than a dozen athletes at Power Five conference schools have been diagnosed with myocardial injury after coronavirus infections, according to ESPN, and former Florida State basketball player Michael Ojo died of suspected heart complications shortly after he recovered from a bout of COVID-19 in Serbia, where he was playing professionally.

Keep in mind that the heart is already under stress when it powers an extremely large human being.

“We do know that a very potent risk factor for a bad outcome, either severe morbidity or mortality, is obesity,” Swartzberg said. “Particularly extreme obesity, which these linemen would fall into that category. Their risk would be like, as far as we can tell, an elderly person.”

The playing field isn’t the only place an NFL player might contract the virus. As Swartzberg pointed out, there are small but appreciable risks associated with air travel (even on a charter flight) and staying in hotels. Still, he acknowledged the athletes have willingly accepted that risk.