Padecky: It’s not pretty when athletes go ballistic

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
April 4, 2022, 2:02PM
Will Smith sent tongues a-wagging with The Slap at the Oscars. It was shocking in its blatant aggressiveness, unforgivable by any definition. However, Mister Smith is not alone.

Sports has given us The Bite, The Choke, The Bat, The Punch, The Fight, The Spit and The Matador, among others. This is in addition to the usual array of beanballs, cheap shots to the head and the piñata feeling every NBA player has when he’s airborne about the dunk.

I’ll start with the relatively mild offenders and work my way down to the examples that make The Slap feel like The Hug.

Each episode will be rated Degree Of Disgust (DOD). On a scale of 1-to-10, as a frame of reference The Slap is a 4. This is a tough crowd.

Dec. 29, 1978: At the Gator Bowl Clemson nose guard Charlie Bauman intercepted a pass from Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter. Bauman was tackled near the Ohio State sideline. As Bauman rose to his feet Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes pulled Bauman to him by his jersey and swung his right arm at Bauman’s throat. It was a game-decider. “Why did you do that?” Bauman asked. Hayes was fired the next day. DoD: 3.5.

Oct. 11, 2003: In the fourth inning of the third game of the American League Championship series, as tensions boiled over, Yankee coach Don Zimmer charged Boston’s Pedro Martinez. Like a bullfighter Martinez threw Zimmer to the ground. Zimmer face-planted. It was almost comical. Zimmer didn’t look steady on his feet as he approached which led Martinez to say: “All I did was make him fall faster.” DoD: 5.

Feb. 18, 1979: On the final lap of the Daytona 500 Cale Yarborough tried to pass Donnie Allison, as both were fighting for the checkered flag. Allison crashed him at 190 miles an hour. On the infield grass Yarborough and Allison started a real fight, not one of those in which both guys closed their eyes and swing at air. Allison’s brother Bobby joined. It was the first nationally televised NASCAR event. It was dubbed “The Water Cooler Race” for the conversation it inspired over the next day’s coffee break. It is generally regarded as the moment NASCAR entered the nationwide sports milieu. DoD: 8.5.

Dec. 15, 1997: During a game, Denver linebacker Bill Romanowski spit in the face of 49er wide receiver J.J. Stokes. Romanowski explained later with not a lot of regret: “I can’t tell you how many times I have been spit at.” I can’t tell you, however, how many times the combative Romanowski spit at a player, not that he would ever retaliate. Romanowski was fined $7,500 which for him would be like throwing a dollar into the church offering plate.

Sept. 27, 1996: After taking a called third strike from home plate umpire John Hirschbeck Baltimore second baseman Roberto Alomar spit in Hirschbeck’s face. Alomar claimed Hirschbeck uttered a racial insult. Alomar was ejected, suspended five games. DoD: 10.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2004, file photo, Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest gets into the stands to fight with some fans during a brawl st an NBA game with the Detroit Pistons, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Violence is part of the game in many sports. But when the Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in the head with it, the Browns’ defender crossed a line _ one that attracts the attention of authorities sometimes from within their sport and in other cases from criminal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2004, file photo, Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest gets into the stands to fight with some fans during a brawl st an NBA game with the Detroit Pistons, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Violence is part of the game in many sports. But when the Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in the head with it, the Browns’ defender crossed a line _ one that attracts the attention of authorities sometimes from within their sport and in other cases from criminal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Nov. 19, 2004: In what has been termed “Malice at the Palace” a Pacers-Pistons brawl in Detroit erupted when Indiana’s Ron Artest went into the stands to fight the man who threw a drink at him from his seat. Artest misidentified the man but the resulting brawl led to nine players being suspended for a total of 146 games. Eleven million dollars in salary were forfeited. Five players and five fans were charged with assault. In terms of multiple participants, the NBA has never been more ugly. DoD: Somewhere around 14.

Dec. 1, 1997: During a practice in which he was feeling verbally attacked for not passing with more energy, the Warriors’ Latrell Sprewell choked his coach, P.J. Carlesimo. Carlesimo didn’t reveal the attack until a reporter asked how he received the scratches on his neck. “I wasn’t choking PJ. that hard,” Sprewell said. “I mean, he could still breathe.” Sprewell took a shower after The Choke, then returned from the locker room to punch Carlesimo. Not surprisingly, the Warriors voided his three-year, $23.7 million contract. DoD: 15.

Aug. 22, 1965: At the plate the Giants’ Juan Marichal swung and hit the Dodgers’ John Roseboro on the head with a bat. This moment, more than any other, represents the Dodgers-Giants rivalry at its most contentious. After taking a pitch while batting, Marichal claimed Roseboro’s return throw to Sandy Koufax clipped his ear. Koufax and Marichal had traded beanballs during the game. Roseboro later admitted it was his intent to buzz Marichal. “I was afraid Roseboro was going to hit me with his (catcher’s) mask so I hit him with my bat,” Marichal said. Roseboro needed 14 stitches to close the wound. Marichal was suspended for eight games and fined $1,750. Roseboro sued for $110,000, received $7,500. In MLB history nothing approaches this incident for how close a player came to being seriously injured or, worse still, losing his life. DoD: Infinity.

June 28,1997: Mike Tyson bit the right ear of Evander Holyfield in their WBA Heavyweight Championship bout. Tyson bit off a one-inch piece of cartilage and then spit it on the ring’s floor. After a pause in which the ring judges ruled Holyfield was still able to compete, amazingly the fight was allowed to continue. In Round Five Tyson the bit the top of Holyfield’s left ear. The match was stopped. Holyfield was declared the winner, retaining his title. Tyson lost his boxing license (which he later reacquired) and fined $3 million. To this day there are people who will stay way from the sport because of, as it’s called, The Bite Fight. DoD: Infinity. Again.

Dec. 9, 1977: The Houston Rockets’ Rudy Tomjanovich ran to break up a fight. The Los Angeles Lakers’ Kermit Washington saw a movement out of the corner of his eye and reacted impulsively. Washington hit Tomjanovich flush in the face. Tomjanovich fell to the floor unconscious. The sound of fist hitting face could be heard in the stands. Tomjanovich suffered spinal leakage, a fractured skull, a broken nose, a broken jaw. Took him three months to recover. Washington was fined $10,000. Despite much hue and cry, Washington was not kicked out of the NBA. He was suspended for only 60 days. It remains to this day the most disturbing moment in all of sports. Sad postscript: In 2018 Washington began serving a six-year prison sentence for diverting to himself hundreds of thousands of dollars he had raised that was earmarked for charity. Tomjanovich was elected to the NBA’s Hall of Fame. DoD: Infinity and beyond.

The proceeding episodes might be considered irreversible for those who participated. Carlesimo, for example, appears rather chill in discussing anything related to Sprewell. But Sprewell has apologized, as has Romanowski. Tyson apologized on the Oprah Winfrey Show and later embraced Holyfield. Martinez said it was the only regret he had in his Hall of Fame career, although the now-deceased Zimmer was a bit stiffer and unsympathetic on the subject. Alomar has reconciled with Hirschbeck.

Artest apologized to the fan he struck and offered monetary support to a charity the man selected.

In what has become a traditional NASCAR occurrence, Yarborough said after the fight, “We were friends as soon as it was over.” This is the common refrain in the sport, since the next Sunday is another 190-mile an hour chase to the checkered flag.

Tomjanovich and Washington have since made up. They have appeared together for interviews, smiling, posing together for pictures. Both understood competition can bring out the worst in people. Of course this was before Washington went to prison.

Time is supposed heal all wounds and this has never been more dramatically obvious than the guy who hit another guy in the head with a baseball bat. Marichal and Roseboro became friends, to the point that Marichal was an honorary pallbearer at Roseboro’s funeral in 2002.

In a perfect world that’s what us humans are supposed to do, learn and grow from our imperfections. It remains to be seen if Chris Rock and Will Smith can find the same peace that Marichal and Roseboro did.

