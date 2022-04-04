Padecky: It’s not pretty when athletes go ballistic

Will Smith sent tongues a-wagging with The Slap at the Oscars. It was shocking in its blatant aggressiveness, unforgivable by any definition. However, Mister Smith is not alone.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/myjEoDypUD8">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Sports has given us The Bite, The Choke, The Bat, The Punch, The Fight, The Spit and The Matador, among others. This is in addition to the usual array of beanballs, cheap shots to the head and the piñata feeling every NBA player has when he’s airborne about the dunk.

I’ll start with the relatively mild offenders and work my way down to the examples that make The Slap feel like The Hug.

Each episode will be rated Degree Of Disgust (DOD). On a scale of 1-to-10, as a frame of reference The Slap is a 4. This is a tough crowd.

Dec. 29, 1978: At the Gator Bowl Clemson nose guard Charlie Bauman intercepted a pass from Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter. Bauman was tackled near the Ohio State sideline. As Bauman rose to his feet Ohio State head coach Woody Hayes pulled Bauman to him by his jersey and swung his right arm at Bauman’s throat. It was a game-decider. “Why did you do that?” Bauman asked. Hayes was fired the next day. DoD: 3.5.

Oct. 11, 2003: In the fourth inning of the third game of the American League Championship series, as tensions boiled over, Yankee coach Don Zimmer charged Boston’s Pedro Martinez. Like a bullfighter Martinez threw Zimmer to the ground. Zimmer face-planted. It was almost comical. Zimmer didn’t look steady on his feet as he approached which led Martinez to say: “All I did was make him fall faster.” DoD: 5.

Feb. 18, 1979: On the final lap of the Daytona 500 Cale Yarborough tried to pass Donnie Allison, as both were fighting for the checkered flag. Allison crashed him at 190 miles an hour. On the infield grass Yarborough and Allison started a real fight, not one of those in which both guys closed their eyes and swing at air. Allison’s brother Bobby joined. It was the first nationally televised NASCAR event. It was dubbed “The Water Cooler Race” for the conversation it inspired over the next day’s coffee break. It is generally regarded as the moment NASCAR entered the nationwide sports milieu. DoD: 8.5.

Dec. 15, 1997: During a game, Denver linebacker Bill Romanowski spit in the face of 49er wide receiver J.J. Stokes. Romanowski explained later with not a lot of regret: “I can’t tell you how many times I have been spit at.” I can’t tell you, however, how many times the combative Romanowski spit at a player, not that he would ever retaliate. Romanowski was fined $7,500 which for him would be like throwing a dollar into the church offering plate.

Sept. 27, 1996: After taking a called third strike from home plate umpire John Hirschbeck Baltimore second baseman Roberto Alomar spit in Hirschbeck’s face. Alomar claimed Hirschbeck uttered a racial insult. Alomar was ejected, suspended five games. DoD: 10.

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2004, file photo, Indiana Pacers forward Ron Artest gets into the stands to fight with some fans during a brawl st an NBA game with the Detroit Pistons, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Violence is part of the game in many sports. But when the Cleveland’s Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Mason Rudolph and hit the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback in the head with it, the Browns’ defender crossed a line _ one that attracts the attention of authorities sometimes from within their sport and in other cases from criminal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)

Nov. 19, 2004: In what has been termed “Malice at the Palace” a Pacers-Pistons brawl in Detroit erupted when Indiana’s Ron Artest went into the stands to fight the man who threw a drink at him from his seat. Artest misidentified the man but the resulting brawl led to nine players being suspended for a total of 146 games. Eleven million dollars in salary were forfeited. Five players and five fans were charged with assault. In terms of multiple participants, the NBA has never been more ugly. DoD: Somewhere around 14.

Dec. 1, 1997: During a practice in which he was feeling verbally attacked for not passing with more energy, the Warriors’ Latrell Sprewell choked his coach, P.J. Carlesimo. Carlesimo didn’t reveal the attack until a reporter asked how he received the scratches on his neck. “I wasn’t choking PJ. that hard,” Sprewell said. “I mean, he could still breathe.” Sprewell took a shower after The Choke, then returned from the locker room to punch Carlesimo. Not surprisingly, the Warriors voided his three-year, $23.7 million contract. DoD: 15.