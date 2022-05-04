Ja Morant scores 47 points, Grizzlies tie Warriors at 1 apiece

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Ja Morant scored 47 points to match his postseason high and carry the Memphis Grizzlies into a tie in the Western Conference semifinals with a 106-101 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Morant scored the last 15 points for Memphis, starting with 4:16 left. He drove and turned around a defender before hitting a 7-foot jumper with 1:42 left to put Memphis ahead to stay at 100-99. He added four free throws and a 9-footer, finishing with 18 in the fourth quarter.

The Grizzlies All-Star said he still couldn’t see out of part of his left eye after taking a punch going for a rebound late in the third quarter. He hit 6 of 10 overall and made all five free throws in the fourth.

Kerr on Dillon Brooks’ Flagrant 2 foul on GP2: “That wasn’t physical, that was dirty”pic.twitter.com/48m9jerVqq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 4, 2022

“That loss was on my mind a lot, obviously missing that layup late,” Morant said of his miss at the end of Game 1. “But coming into today, I told myself we needed a win, and we were going to get a win. I just took it upon myself to go out there and do that for us.”

The NBA’s Most Improved Player, who also had 47 in Game 2 against Utah last year, became only the third player in league history to have multiple 45-point games in the postseason before turning 23. The other two? LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

“It’s not just the plays,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. “It’s just the force that he plays with, the spirit that he plays with. It’s infectious. I’ve said it since day one. Like, you know he’s going to be built for moments like this, and this is super impressive.”

Ziaire William hit four 3s and finished with 14 points off the bench. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 12 points before fouling out for the third time in eight games this postseason. Brandon Clarke added 10 points.

Now the youngest team to reach the semifinal round in the last 25 years heads to San Francisco for Game 3 on Saturday night knowing the series will return to Memphis for Game 5.

Memphis 106, Golden State 101 GOLDEN STATE Min FG

M-A FT

M-A Reb

O-T A PF PTS Thompson 41:10 5-19 0-0 0-2 3 2 12 Wiggins 38:06 6-16 3-4 5-9 2 3 16 Green 32:23 3-5 0-0 1-10 7 5 6 Curry 39:27 11-25 2-2 3-9 8 1 27 Payton II 2:52 0-0 1-2 0-0 0 0 1 Poole 33:45 8-16 3-3 1-3 5 5 20 Porter Jr. 21:13 1-4 2-2 3-9 2 3 4 Kuminga 14:02 3-7 3-3 1-5 0 0 9 Looney 8:55 2-2 0-2 0-4 0 1 4 Lee 8:06 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2 Toscano-Anderson 0:01 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 240:00 40-95 14-18 14-52 27 20 101 Percentages – FG .421, FT .778. 3-Point Goals – 7-38, .184 (Curry 3-11, Thompson 2-12, Poole 1-6, Wiggins 1-7, Green 0-1, Porter Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds – 12. Team Turnovers – None. Blocked Shots – 2 (Green, Wiggins). Turnovers – 18 (Curry 5, Green 4, Poole 3, Wiggins 3, Lee, Porter Jr., Thompson). Steals – 6 (Thompson 3, Curry, Porter Jr., Wiggins). Technical Fouls – None. MEMPHIS Min FG

M-A FT

M-A Reb

O-T A PF PTS Brooks 2:52 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 1 0 Jackson Jr. 28:36 3-14 4-4 2-7 1 6 12 Tillman 13:05 3-4 1-1 2-6 1 1 7 Bane 32:13 2-7 0-0 1-6 1 0 5 Morant 40:35 15-31 12-13 2-8 8 2 47 Williams 28:03 5-9 0-0 2-5 1 3 14 Clarke 27:25 4-4 2-2 0-3 0 4 10 Melton 25:59 1-5 0-0 3-8 1 2 3 Jones 20:43 1-7 1-1 0-2 2 0 3 Anderson 16:09 2-7 0-0 0-2 1 4 5 Konchar 4:20 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 0 0 Totals 240:00 36-91 20-21 12-47 17 23 106 Percentages – FG .396, FT .952. 3-Point Goals – 14-45, .311 (Morant 5-12, Williams 4-8, Jackson Jr. 2-7, Anderson 1-4, Bane 1-4, Melton 1-4, Brooks 0-1, Jones 0-5). Team Rebounds – 4. Team Turnovers – 1. Blocked Shots – 6 (Melton 3, Jackson Jr. 2, Clarke). Turnovers – 12 (Melton 4, Bane 2, Clarke 2, Morant 2, Anderson, Tillman). Steals – 13 (Morant 3, Tillman 3, Jones 2, Melton 2, Anderson, Brooks, Clarke). Technical Fouls – None. A – 17,794 (18,119). T – 2:32.

Stephen Curry finished with 27 points on 3-of-11 shooting outside the arc. Jordan Poole added 20 off the bench but was 1 of 6 from 3. Andrew Wiggins had 16, going 1 of 7 from 3. Klay Thompson finished with 12 points and was 2 of 12 from 3. The Warriors shot just 7 of 38 from 3-point range.

The Warriors, in the semifinals for the seventh time in 10 years, had their chances. Trailing 104-101, Curry passed to Green, who tossed it to Thompson, who traveled with 17 seconds left. Morant hit two free throws for the final margin.

The Grizzlies are coming off the franchise’s first series win in seven years. But the NBA’s second-youngest squad during the regular season is trying to take Memphis past the second round, something this franchise has done only once back in 2013.

It didn’t get easier when Dillon Brooks, averaging 15 points this postseason and whose job was defending Curry, was ejected with 9:08 left in the first quarter after hitting Warriors guard Gary Payton II across the head. Payton went for X-rays that showed a broken left elbow. He will have an MRI on Wednesday.