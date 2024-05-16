Cardinals junior Jack Pezzolo was perfect on Wednesday afternoon — literally — during the first round of the North Coast Section baseball playoff tournament at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.

In a 9-0 win over Vallejo High School, the lefty UC Davis commit turned in one of the greatest pitching performances in area history, firing a perfect game with 18 strikeouts on just 85 pitches.

Pezzolo struck out the first 10 batters he faced and struck out the side in five of the seven innings he pitched.

His 18 strikeouts are a single-game school record and are tied for fifth-most in state history in a perfect game or no hitter, according to records compiled by CalHi Sports.

Pezzolo also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Jacob Moreda had a huge day at the plate to lead the way offensively for Newman (22-5), finishing a single shy of the cycle in a three-hit performance with five RBIs. He doubled, tripled and capped his day with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth.

Sam Valenti also hit a two-run home run, his third home run of the season, while Isaac Phelps and Diego Boardman each drove in a run with a hit.

The Cardinals will host 8 seed Alameda (17-9) in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday.