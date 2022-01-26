Prep roundup: Jadyn Holdenried leads Windsor girls soccer past Cardinal Newman

Jadyn Holdenried was up to her usual tricks as the University of Washington commit scored twice in the second half to lead the Windsor girls soccer team past Cardinal Newman 2-0 in North Bay League-Oak play on Tuesday.

Elsa Nolan and Amanda Howard got the assists for the Jaguars, who have now won five straight to move to 8-0-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. The Cardinals drop to 2-5, 2-1.

Maria Carrillo and Montgomery played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in the Oak division. The Vikings move to 5-4-2, 1-2-1 while the Pumas are now 3-3-5, 0-1-1.

In the Redwood division, West County defeated Piner 6-1 on Tuesday to improve to 5-3-1, 3-1-1.

Fiona Taganashi had a pair of goals while Yicin Chiu, Brooke Robles, Santia Depaola and Tatina Avila each had one.

Girls basketball

West County improved to 17-3 overall with a 57-35 win on Tuesday over Montgomery in the Oak division. Maya Salas led the way with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Ellie Roan had her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Lucca Lowenberg added 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4 steals for West County, which is now 5-1 in league ahead of a huge game with league title implications at Cardinal Newman on Thursday. Elisa Arias scored 8 points to pace the Vikings (6-5, 2-3).

The first-place Cardinals picked up their 11th straight win on Tuesday, blowing out Rancho Cotate 93-26, to move to 17-4 overall and 6-0 in league.

Six Cardinals scored in double figures, led by Kate Schat’s 16 points. The freshman guard also added 4 assists and 4 steals while Leah Mauritson had another complete game of 13 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Janice Williams scored 10 points to pace the Cougars (7-14, 0-5)

In the Redwood division, Maria Carrillo doubled up Healdsburg 52-26 in a battle of the league’s top two teams. The Pumas (12-4, 4-0) used stifling defense to hold the Greyhounds (12-6, 2-1) to single digit points in every quarter. For the Pumas, Oli Parlato scored 13 points and Caitlin Baldwin and Leyna Gorauskas each added 8 points. Hailey Webb paced Healdsburg with 11 points.

Sticking in the Redwood, St. Vincent took down Elsie Allen 33-19. Sophia Skubic scored 9 points and Maddie Badaglia added 7 points for the Mustangs, who improved to 6-6, 1-3.

In the NCLI, Cloverdale conquered Lower Lake 57-54 behind a big game from senior Summer Lands, who scored 23 points on 5 threes with 5 rebounds and 5 assists. The Eagles are now 5-9 overall and 3-4 in league.

Boys basketball

In the NCLI, Cloverdale continued its perfect season with a 75-37 win at Lower Lake on Tuesday. Dylan Muller scored 22 points and Joe Faso added 14 points to help the Eagles move to 17-0 overall and 7-0 in league play.

Casa Grande suffered another tough league loss on Tuesday, falling 68-66 in double overtime to Vintage in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Vintage knocked down three free throws at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. In the second extra frame, the Gauchos had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds but came up short.

After starting league play 4-1, the Gauchos have now dropped three straight to fall to 10-8 overall and 4-4 in the VVAL. Logan Bailey led the Gauchos with 18 points and Brandon Allred added 17.

Sonoma Valley improved its standing in the VVAL with a 69-36 win over Napa. The Dragons (12-7, 5-1) have now won four straight and move a game closer to first-place American Canyon, which lost to Justin-Siena 65-58 on Tuesday.

In the NCLII, Credo rallied past Technology 63-60 on Tuesday. Daniel Wong led the Gryphons (8-4, 3-0) with 17 points while Devin Jermon added 16 points. Cayden Thompson scored a game-high 28 points (10 on free throws) for the Titans (5-7, 2-2).

Santa Rosa got a huge win in the NBL-Oak race on Monday, defeating Windsor 54-45 for its first league win. Will Logue scored 19 points to lead the Panthers (10-7, 1-1) and David Prudhomme added 16 to hold off a spectacular game from the Jaguars’ Finn Grace, who scored 28, one shy of his season high, to lead all scorers. Windsor dropped to 9-10 overall and 2-1 in league, good enough to retain second place in the Oak standings.

Also on Monday, Healdsburg snapped a five-game losing streak with a 57-50 win over Maria Carrillo behind 28 points from Graham MacDonald. Sam Vanden Heuvel added 13 points for the Greyhound and Sebby Leffew chipped in 9 to help their team improve to 8-9 overall and 1-3 in the NBL-Oak.

Luc Guggiana led the Pumas (6-14, 1-5) with 27 points and Desmond McCloskey added 10.

St. Vincent picked up its 10th win of the season, 58-32 over Lower Lake, in a nonleague contest on Monday. Kyle Ghisletta led the Mustangs (10-3, 0-2 NBL-Redwood) with 14 points, Mac Cauz had 10 points and Dante Antonini added 9 points. The Mustangs recently returned to the court after nearly a month off due to COVID issues.

