Jake Peavy, Hunter Pence join MLB Network as analysts

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 30, 2022, 11:28AM

SECAUCUS, N.J. — Retired pitcher Jake Peavy and outfielder Hunter Pence have joined the MLB Network as analysts.

The 40-year-old Peavy last played in 2016. A three-time All-Star, he won the 2007 NL Cy Young Award.

Pence, who turns 39 on April 13, was a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020.

Newly retired players Alex Avila and Cameron Maybin also joined MLB Network, the company said Wednesday.

