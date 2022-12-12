EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 48-22 victory over the fading New York Giants on Sunday.

Hurts threw for 217 yards and hit DaVonta Smith on a 41-yard fourth-down TD strike and A.J. Brown on a 33-yarder as the Eagles (12-1) scored on their first three possessions. The third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards, highlighted by a 10-yard TD scamper late in the third quarter.

Miles Sanders ran for 144 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 40 yards as the Eagles handed the Giants their worst loss under first-year coach Brian Daboll. Philadelphia secured its second straight postseason appearance and fifth in six seasons.

The Eagles finished with seven sacks, including three by Brandon Graham.

Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor threw touchdown passes for for the Giants (7-5-1). They have one win in their last six games (1-4-1) and their hopes of their first playoff berth since 2016 are slipping with four games remaining.

The Eagles, who have the league’s second-ranked defense and third-ranked offense, dominated from the start. They sacked Jones twice on the opening series and Hurts then took over, driving them 84 and 91 yards for touchdowns.

CHARGERS 23, DOLPHINS 17

INGLEWOOD — Justin Herbert threw for 367 yards and a touchdown and Los Angeles' short-handed defense frustrated Miami's Tua Tagovailoa.

The Chargers (7-6) moved into position for the final AFC playoff berth, ahead of the New York Jets.

Herbert completed a career-high 39 passes on 51 attempts for his 21st 300-yard game. He became the first NFL quarterback to throw for 13,000 yards in his first three seasons.

Tyreek Hill scored two touchdowns for the Dolphins, one of them on an improbable recovery of Jeff Wilson Jr.‘s fumble that Hill took 57 yards to the end zone. But Tagovailoa had his worst game as an NFL starter, completing 10 of 28 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown as the Dolphins (8-5) lost their second straight.

The Chargers held Miami to 219 yards despite not having safety Derwin James, cornerback Bryce Callahan and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day because of injuries.

Mike Williams had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown, Austin Ekeler had 104 scrimmage yards and a 1-yard TD run, and Keenan Allen added 12 receptions for 92 yards.

LIONS 34, VIKINGS 23

DETROIT — Jared Goff threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns, leading surging Detroit past NFC North-leading Minnesota.

The Vikings (10-3) needed a win or tie to clinch the division title. Kirk Cousins threw for 425 yards, including a franchise-record 223 to Justin Jefferson on 11 catches. But Dalvin Cook ran for just 23 yards on 15 carries, and Minnesota couldn’t stop Goff.

Detroit (6-7) has won five of six, its best stretch since its last postseason appearance in 2016.

Goff completed 27 of 39 passes. He started the scoring with a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams, his first catch since injuring his left knee 11 months ago playing for Alabama in the NCAA national championship game.

Goff threw a tiebreaking, 48-yard touchdown pass to DJ Chark, who finished with a season-high six catches and 94 yards. The QB gave Detroit a two-touchdown lead in the third quarter with a 5-yard pass to Josh Reynolds after coach Dan Campbell called a fake punt from his 26.

Cousins was 30-of-40 passing with touchdowns to K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen.

BILLS 20, JETS 12

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and Buffalo beat AFC East rival New York in wet, chilly and windy conditions.

Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder.

The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) won their fourth straight since a two-game skid, which included a 20-17 loss at the Jets. Buffalo has won at least 10 of its first 13 games for the seventh time in franchise history.

The Jets (7-6) have lost four of six, a slump that has made their playoff chances shaky. New York hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2010.

New York was undone by having quarterback Mike White briefly sidelined twice by injuries to his ribs as well as a pair of turnovers in the second half. As a precaution, coach Robert Saleh said White was sent to a hospital after the game to be evaluated.

White finished 27 of 44 for 268 yards and no turnovers. Allen was 16 of 27 for a season-low 147 yards. More important, he didn’t turn the ball over as he did twice in Buffalo’s loss to the Jets last month.