PHOENIX — The Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts have competed against each other from afar all season, going back and forth as the favorite for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player Award before Mahomes won the honor for the second time Thursday.

On Sunday, they will play in the Super Bowl, the first time in league history that Black quarterbacks will face each other in the championship game.

Roger Goodell, the commissioner of the NFL, said in a news conference Wednesday that it was “probably for all the wrong reasons” that this moment took more than half a century to arrive. Among them is the long-held belief among some coaches and executives that most Black quarterbacks operate with an unsustainable run-first style.

“You still see the stereotypes whenever guys come out to the draft,” Mahomes said in a news conference Tuesday. “I think it just takes us to keep talking about it honestly, to be on a platform like this and for guys like me and Jalen to be in this game and show that we can have consistent success every single year.”

Mahomes and Hurts were the league’s two best quarterbacks this season, but dominated opposing defenses in vastly disparate ways. That they approach playing the game’s most important position so differently is further proof that Black quarterbacks can succeed with whichever style they choose.

“That 4-year-old, 5-year-old kid back in Houston, back in Philly, back in Texas, Louisiana, wherever across the world, regardless of what someone may say or have an opinion about you: ‘You can do it. You can do it, too,’” Hurts said in a news conference Monday. He added: “We just want to inspire the next people.”

They are nearly identical physically. At 6 feet, 1 inch and 223 pounds, Hurts is 1 inch shorter and 2 pounds lighter than Mahomes.

But a glance at the two players on game days shows a contrasting view. Hurts is noticeably bulkier than Mahomes, which helps him absorb more punishment on the running plays that fuel the Eagles’ offense. Hurts is built like a power lifter — which he was in high school — and a video shows Hurts squatting over 600 pounds during his final year of college at Oklahoma.

Hurts’ lower-body strength shined this season when the Eagles ran their popular quarterback sneak, which almost always converted short-yardage distances for first downs or scored a touchdown in goal-line situations. Flimsy tackle attempts rarely stop Hurts when he breaks from the pocket on scrambles and long runs.

Kansas City safety Bryan Cook said that each time he watches Hurts play, his size and strength stand out, and it often makes Cook think back to Hurts’ massive squat total.

“Come on, bro, that’s a ridiculous amount of weight,” Cook said while laughing. “So he’s naturally going to do things that Patrick Mahomes is not going to do.”

Equipped with one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and helped by the offseason acquisition of receiver A.J. Brown through a trade, the Eagles had one of the most balanced offenses in the league. Philadelphia ranked fifth in rushing yards per game (147.6) and ninth in passing yards (241.5) in the regular season. The Eagles’ offense forced defenses to honor those threats by allowing Hurts to make decisions with run-pass-option plays. RPOs give quarterbacks the latitude to hand the ball off to running backs, keep the ball and run it themselves, or throw to a receiver, depending on the defensive look. The Eagles used the RPO on a league-leading 185 plays in the regular season, according to Pro Football Reference.

Philadelphia led the league in passing yards on RPOs (1,281), as Hurts often found Brown or receiver DeVonta Smith on crossing patterns or flat routes. The Eagles’ offense thrived on designed runs for Hurts; he amassed 409 yards and 11 touchdowns on 97 carries on those plays in the regular season, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats. The quarterback draw was the most effective of those designed runs, with Hurts gashing defenses for massive gains, often barely being touched.

Hurts’ dual-threat nature allows him to thrive in whichever task the Eagles need from him on game days. Hurts rushed for 157 yards in a Week 12 win over Green Bay and threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Tennessee Titans the next week.

“He’s always been a very durable player, so he’s been able to run enough to be effective,” Lincoln Riley, who was Hurts’ coach at Oklahoma and who is now the coach at USC, said in an interview. “But you can see he’s throwing the ball well. He’s being very decisive, and because their running game is so good, it opens up other opportunities. It’s tough to stop.”