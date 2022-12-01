Subscribe

Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 on Thursday in a result that put both teams into the last 16 of the World Cup.|
TALES AZZONI
ASSOCIATED PRESS
December 1, 2022, 1:08PM

DOHA, Qatar — Japan scored twice early in the second half to come from behind to defeat Spain 2-1 on Thursday in a result that put both teams into the last 16 of the World Cup.

Ao Tanaka scored the winning goal from close range early in the second half. It took about two minutes for video review officials to confirm the ball hadn't gone out of bounds before the goal.

Álvaro Morata scored first for Spain in the 11th minute at Khalifa International Stadium, but Japan rallied after halftime. Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th with a left-footed shot from outside the box, and Tanaka added the second one three minutes later.

Germany was eliminated from the tournament even with a 4-2 win over Costa Rica in the other Group E match. A victory by Costa Rica would have eliminated Spain.





