Jaret Anderson-Dolan help Kings beat Sharks 5-2

Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist Friday night for his first two points of the season to lead Los Angeles.|
MAX MILLER
ASSOCIATED PRESS
November 25, 2022, 10:30PM

SAN JOSE — Jaret Anderson-Dolan had a goal and an assist for his first two points of the season and the Los Angeles Kings beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Friday night.

Phillip Dananult, Victor Arvidsson, Anze Kopitar and Rasmus Kupari also scored for the Kings, and Jonathan Quick made 29 saves.

Kevin Lebanc and Alexander Barabanov scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer stopped 24 shots.

Anderson-Dolan scored his first goal of the season midway through the first period with a shot that beat Reimer to the glove side.

Anderson-Dolan also assisted on Kupari’s goal early in the third.

Injury update

Reimer returned to the lineup after a one-game absence.

Sharks defenseman Radim Simek was activated off IR and played his first game since Nov. 13.

Up next

Kings: Host Ottawa on Sunday night.

Sharks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

