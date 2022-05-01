Subscribe

Jason Vosler, Darin Ruf spark Giants’ offense in 9-3 win over Nationals

GIDEON RUBIN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
April 30, 2022, 6:26PM
Updated 47 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Jason Vosler homered and Darin Ruf had three hits for the San Francisco Giants, who were missing several players with COVID-19 but still beat the Washington Nationals 9-3 on Saturday.

Giants starter Logan Webb (3-1) gave up a career-high 11 hits in six innings in which he struck out three, walked one and allowed three runs.

“He’s not at his best right now, I think he’ll tell you that, but even when he’s not at his best, he has to have that sort of killer instinct, that attack mentality,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said of his staff’s ace. “Still, a fine outing for Webby.”

San Francisco 9, Washington 3
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
C.Hernandez 2b401102.273
Soto rf400001.241
Bell 1b402000.365
Cruz dh401001.155
Y.Hernandez lf412001.306
Franco 3b400001.279
Adams c401002.125
Robles cf312110.241
Escobar ss412000.185
Totals35311218
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
González rf-lf-rf421011.280
Ruf 1b-lf513001.177
Flores dh210021.282
Crawford ss321120.236
Estrada 2b401300.234
Krizan lf200000.000
a-Dubón ph-cf301101.160
Slater cf-rf300002.237
Williams 3b111000.375
Vosler 3b-1b312200.292
Casali c411001.167
Totals34911757
Washington0020010003
San Francisco00202410x9

a-singled for Krizan in the 5th.

E – Adon (1), Escobar (2), Machado (1), González (1). LOB – Washington 6, San Francisco 9. 2B – Bell (6), Escobar (2), C.Hernandez (6), Y.Hernandez (4), Estrada (4). HR – Vosler (2), off Ramírez. RBIs – C.Hernandez (5), Robles (8), Estrada 3 (14), Dubón (3), Vosler 2 (5), Crawford (9). SB – Crawford (1), Ruf (1). SF – Vosler.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 2 (Cruz, Y.Hernandez); San Francisco 4 (Dubón, Krizan, Casali, Slater). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; San Francisco 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Flores. GIDP – Franco, C.Hernandez, Flores.

DP – Washington 1 (Escobar, C.Hernandez, Bell); San Francisco 2 (Vosler, Estrada, Ruf; Crawford, Ruf).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Adon, L, 1-44⅔44435867.33
J.Rogers1000074.41
Ramírez22200112.70
Finnegan22110124.32
Machado1⅓11000262.45
Perez1⅔10012312.08
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Webb, W, 3-16⅔113313953.26
Álvarez1⅔00002121.59
Brebbia1⅔00002101.00
Llovera1⅔00001110.00

Inherited runners-scored – J.Rogers 3-2, Ramírez 2-0, Finnegan 1-1, Machado 1-0. HBP – Adon 2 (Estrada,Flores). WP – Machado.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 3:20. A – 33,241 (41,915).

The Giants snapped a two-game skid with their sixth win in eight games.

“They had a really good approach,” Webb said of the Nationals. “They were swinging early, it seemed like, and then when I did get into counts that were two-strike counts they really weren’t chasing at all. ... Props to those guys for doing that. I feel like you don’t see that very often anymore … especially a lineup like that that has guys that can hit balls 500 feet.”

Vosler, who hadn’t gone deep this season going into the series, homered for a second straight day leading off the sixth. It sparked a five-run inning that gave San Francisco an 8-3 lead.

The Giants broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the fifth when pinch-hitter Mauricio Dubon’s two-out RBI single highlighted a two-run inning.

Nationals starter Joan Adon (1-4) gave up four runs in four-plus innings of four-hit ball. He struck out five and walked three as the Nationals lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

“His fastball was all over the place today,” Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. “He couldn’t really get ahead and then the pitch count just blew up on him. But we’re going to keep working with him. He’s got good stuff.”

Washington scored first in the top of the third with Alcides Escobar’s RBI double.

The Giants tied it up in the third on Thairo Estrada’s two-out, two-run double. Estrada also drove in a run in fifth on a fielder’s choice grounder. He leads the team with 14 RBIs.

Washington committed three errors.

“We’ve got to clean that up, we really do,” Martinez said. “You can’t give good teams 28, 29, 30 outs. It just can’t happen.”

Red-hot Robles

Robles was 2 for 3 with a walk and two RBIs on Saturday. Add that to his four hits Friday, and he’s 6 for 9 with four RBIs in the series.

“We worked with him in spring training and it’s starting to click for him, so that’s kind of nice to see the results for him,” Martinez said.

Darin’s defense

Ruf made a game-ending diving catch in left field on a ball in the gap, robbing Escobar of extra bases. Ruf, who started the game at first, also made a great play in the fourth, when his over-the-head leaping catch kept Maikel Franco from a hit.

Trade

The Giants acquired infielder Mike Ford from the Seattle Mariners for cash considerations and activated the 29-year-old for Saturday’s game. The Giants sent OF Ka’ai Tom back to Triple-A Sacramento a day after he was selected to join the team.

Trainer’s room

Giants: CF Austin Slater left Saturday’s game at the start of the sixth inning with a right knee contusion as a result of crashing into the wall on Friday, Kapler said. ... OF Joc Pederson remains day-to-day with a Grade 1 adductor strain. … OF Mike Yastrzemski (COVID-19) flew back to the Bay Area and is awaiting test results, but it is not yet known when he’ll be eligible to return, manager Gabe Kapler said. Yastrzemski is among four Giants players on the COVID-19 list along with 1B Brandon Belt and relievers Dominic Leone and Zack Littrell. ... 3B Evan Longoria (right hand surgery) and 2B Tommy La Stella (right Achilles inflammation) ran the bases Saturday and both could start rehab assignments next week.

Up next

Nationals RHP Josiah Gray 2-2 (4.05 ERA) is scheduled to face San Francisco in Sunday’s series finale. Gray matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his most recent start Tuesday against Miami. RHP Alex Cobb (1-0, 4.82) will make his first start for the Giants since going on the injured list April 19 (right abductor strain).

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette