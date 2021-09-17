Javon Kinlaw returns to 49ers practice, Brandon Aiyuk gets coached up

Greenlaw eventually should return to the 49ers’ lineup. Look for Azeez Al-Shaair to replace Greenlaw, next to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner, when the 49ers play Sunday at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Greenlaw did not return to the 49ers’ 41-33 win at Detroit following his 39-yard interception return. After being mobbed by celebratory teammates in the end zone and heading to the 49ers’ sideline, he went into the locker room before halftime.

Dre Greenlaw, the 49ers’ starting weakside linebacker, will miss six to eight weeks for a procedure on his groin (or core muscle) that was injured during his interception return for a touchdown in Sunday’s season opener, a source confirmed.

Another 49ers starter is headed for surgery, this time for a most unusual injury in how it apparently occurred.

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — Javon Kinlaw peered toward reporters on the sideline with their iPhone cameras rolling, lined up with his defensive linemen and blasted forward with no hindrance.

Call that an optimistic sign the 49ers’ top draft pick last year will make his season debut Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

That depends, however, how his surgically repaired knee responds to whatever workload Kinlaw produced in Thursday’s practice at The Greenbrier Resort.

Kinlaw was listed as limited in last Thursday’s practice, but likely very limited, as his knee required a week’s worth of rest because of soreness dating back to last December’s injury in Dallas.

The 49ers’ run defense missed his powerful, interior presence in the 41-33 season-opening win at Detroit.

“He got it cleaned up, but it still hasn’t healed quite as right as we want,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday of Kinlaw’s January knee surgery. “So, it seems like when he’s gone, it’s started to affect him. So, hopefully taking it easy these last 10 days or so, it’ll start to get better and we’ll see how it goes day to day.”

Running back depth

It’s looking like Elijah Mitchell is in line for his first career start, having rushed for 104 yards in the opener after Raheem Mostert left with what’s since been diagnosed as a season-ending knee injury. Mostert, by the way, was on hand observing running back drills Thursday.

Behind Mitchell likely will be JaMycal Hasty and third-round pick Trey Sermon, who was a healthy scratch against the Lions. Also practicing Thursday were Kerryon Johnson (practice squad) and Trent Cannon (claimed off waivers Wednesday).

Brandon Aiyuk update

Brandon Aiyuk’s demotion into a job share is up for discussion this week. He must do better than Trent Sherfield in practices to win back a full-time role, Shanahan said Wednesday. On Thursday, as the 49ers closed offensive warmups, Aiyuk’s route wasn’t crisp and he got coached up afterward by offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

Other health updates

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (hip) worked on the side with a trainer and moved well. Defensive end Dee Ford (ankle) was participating in defensive line drills.

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee) ran on the side, and if he misses a second straight start, Josh Norman could make his 49ers debut, considering Jason Verrett (knee) went on injured reserve Tuesday.