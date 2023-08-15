Jets agree to terms with former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, AP source says

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets' offense just got another big-time playmaker.

Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Jets on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the agreement. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the deal is worth up to $8.6 million.

Cook, who turned 28 last week, has run for at least 1,000 yards in each of the past four seasons but was released by the Vikings on June 8 for salary cap savings. He was scheduled to count more than $14.1 million against the Vikings’ salary cap.

After a few weeks of speculation about where he'd sign, Cook joins a revamped Jets offense led by Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and includes wide receiver Garrett Wilson, last season's AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Ex-Cowboy Elliott signs with Patriots

Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told the Associated Press.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.

The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. After being drafted fourth overall out of Ohio State in 2016, he led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.

All-Pro guard Martin, Cowboys agree to reworked contract

Six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin and the Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a reworked contract, with a raise to $18 million for each of the next two seasons after he missed the team's first three weeks of training camp and its preseason opener.

The deal was reached Monday, when the Cowboys returned to practice in Oxnard, two days after playing their preseason opener at home. Martin was not part of their morning session, and it was unclear when the guard going into his 10th season would be back on the field after ending his holdout.

On social media, the 32-year-old Martin posted a simple message: “Back to Work.”

Browns’ star DE Garrett leaves practice with injury

Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett was one of three Cleveland starters forced to leave the field early with injuries Monday during the first of two joint practices against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett returned later to sign autographs for fans after the session at the NovaCare Complex. The 27-year-old came back without wearing shoes and seemed to be slightly favoring his leg as he headed to the bus.

The team did not provide any specifics on Garrett's injury following practice.