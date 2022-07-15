Jim Thorpe is restored as sole winner of 1912 Olympic gold medals

Jim Thorpe, one of the greatest athletes in history and the victim of what many considered a century-old Olympic injustice, has been restored as the sole winner of the decathlon and pentathlon at the 1912 Stockholm Games.

Thorpe had dominated his two events at the 1912 Games in Stockholm but was stripped of his medals after it emerged that he had earned a few dollars briefly playing professional baseball before his Olympic career. American officials, in what historians considered a blend of racism against Thorpe, who was a Native American, and a fanatical devotion to the idea of amateurism, were among the loudest proponents of his disqualification.

The International Olympic Committee’s recognition of Thorpe, announced Friday, comes 40 years after it declared him the co-winner of both events. But the restoration in 1982 was not enough for his supporters, who carried on campaigning on behalf of Thorpe.

The athletes who were declared champions by the IOC after Thorpe’s disqualification — Hugo Wieslander, a Swede who placed second in the decathlon, and Ferdinand Bie of Norway, who finished behind Thorpe in the pentathlon — expressed great reluctance to accept their gold medals after Thorpe had been stripped of his victories in 1913. The IOC said it had consulted Sweden and Norway’s Olympic committees and Wieslander’s surviving family members before reinstating Thorpe as the sole champion of both events.

Bie and Wieslander will now be co-silver medalists of their events. The current silver and bronze medalists will not be demoted.

Thorpe was a member of the Sac and Fox Nation in Oklahoma and attended Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania.

“This is a time for celebration — of Jim Thorpe’s Olympic accomplishments in 1912 and of the International Olympic Committee’s full recognition of them today,” said Nedra Darling, a citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation whose father was a longtime friend of Thorpe’s. “It was a long journey to this moment, but a very important journey for those of us in the Bright Path Strong movement and across Indian Country.”

Bright Path Strong, a foundation named for Thorpe’s Indigenous name, has been among the leaders of the efforts to restore Thorpe’s status.

Thorpe played outfield from 1913 to 1919 for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Braves. He shifted to professional football in 1920 and played until he was 41 with six teams.

Thorpe died in 1953.