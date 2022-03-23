JJ Says: Why coaches get fired

Richard Marcus’ recent story in the Press Democrat was a well done chronicle of Sonoma State’s firing of long-time basketball coach Pat Fuscaldo. It was also a too-often told tale of the end of the line for many high school and college coaches.

The college’s altered statement, released in 2021, more than a year after the coach’s dismissal was particularly telling. The release, issued in response to Press Democrat inquiries, was particularly telling. After praising Fuscaldo, the release said, “after assessing the needs of our basketball program, SSU Athletics determined to move in a different direction.”

“A different direction” is the catch-all for almost every coaching dismissal I have ever encountered. It is, to put it bluntly, bull excrement. It is not a euphemism. It is a flat out lie. Petaluma schools have lost some very good coaches because of “a different direction.” High school sports are designed to provide an outlet for athletic inclined students and teach life lessons. In what other direction do administrations expect sports programs to turn?

There are many reasons for coaches to step away. The most obvious is retirement. No matter how successful or how much they enjoy the job, there comes a time when a coach has done his or her share, and it is time to turn in the whistle and put away the clipboard.

There are other times when a coach will get an offer he or she just can’t refuse. Often, a successful coach at a small school will receive a chance to coach at a bigger school for higher pay and better benefits.

When coaches leave involuntarily, coaches and particularly school administrators clam up more tightly than a Russian spy, offering a milquetoast statement praising the coach for his service and hiding behind the “in a different direction” masquerade.

Coaches often go along with the sham for either a more favorable financial separation or, more often, to protect their chances of getting a future job. If a coach leaves yelling and screaming, even if it is warranted, other jobs dry up quicker than a Sonoma County reservoir.

There are two reasons behind the majority of every coach’s dismissal.

One is parent complaints. These could come from losing records or conflicts over playing time or treatment of sons or daughters. I can’t count, even with my shoes off, the number of times parents moan and groan over the playing time given a close family member (son or daughter). Parents also bark about what they consider unfair treatment in games or practice given their pride and joy.

Too often, school administrators put too much credence in these complaints. Parents have a right to be heard, but coaches have a need to be supported.

The other major cause of a coach’s forced departure is a disagreement with school or district administrators. Coaches who make waves are usually the ones who get drowned. It really doesn’t matter who is wrong or who is right, the administrators always win. Try getting into a dispute with your own boss and see who wins.

Way down on the list for a coach’s dismissal are wins and losses. They do count in high profile sports like football and basketball, but usually when a coach with a losing record is asked to leave, there are underlying reasons for the parting.

I’m not putting all the blame on administrators. There can be legitimate reasons for a coach’s canning. Inappropriate behavior, loss of team control, rules violations. I’ve seen it all happen and happen right here in Petaluma.

The problem is that the public never knows the real reason a coach leaves. Administrators always cite confidentiality policies and often coaches remain quiet to protect their chances of getting another job.

Unfortunately, what happened to Pat Fuscaldo happens too often on the high school, as well as the college level. It is all too common. We have too many good coaches leaving because schools are constantly heading in different directions.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)