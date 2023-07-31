SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson singled in Patrick Bailey in the 10th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat Boston 4-3 on Sunday for their first home series win against the Red Sox since 2004.

Bailey began the inning at second base. After Casey Schmitt was hit by a pitch from Mauricio Llovera (1-1), Brandon Crawford attempted to sacrifice the runners over. But Boston catcher Connor Wong was unable to field the ball and Crawford reached on an infield single.

Pederson then lined a 1-2 sinker from Llovera into right field.

Wilmer Flores and Luis Matos each had two hits for San Francisco (58-48), which is on top of the NL wild-card standings after winning six of seven.

Justin Turner and Adam Duvall homered for Boston. The Red Sox have lost consecutive road series for the first time this season.

Boston missed a chance to take the lead in the top of the 10th when Tristan Beck (2-0) got Yu Chang to strike out swinging with two runners on.

The Giants were up 2-1 when Turner hit his 17th homer, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers in the eighth. But Bailey tied it at 3 with a run-scoring groundout in the bottom half.

Turner’s drive to left spoiled a strong outing from Ross Stripling.

One of San Francisco's top offseason acquisitions, Stripling pitched 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball in relief of opener Scott Alexander. He was in line for his first victory since last October before the Red Sox rallied.

Stripling retired 13 of his 17 batters. He allowed four hits, struck out three and walked none.

After Duvall chased Stripling with his leadoff homer in the seventh, the Red Sox put two runners on before Triston Casas flew out to center fielder Luis Matos, who threw to second for an inning-ending double play.

FOR OPENERS

Alexander threw 16 pitches and retired five batters. Boston’s Brennan Bernardino allowed one hit and one run on 27 pitches in one inning of work.

San Francisco improved to 13-4 this season when using an opener.

Gold Glove gem

The 36-year-old Crawford returned to the lineup after missing 12 games with left knee inflammation, and the shortstop showed why he’s still considered one of the best infielders in the game. The four-time Gold Glove winner snared Justin Turner’s sharp grounder then made a backhanded flip to second baseman Schmitt, who threw to first to complete a double play.

Trainer’s room

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani was placed on the injured list with an elbow flexor strain.

Up next

Red Sox: Boston begins a three-game series in Seattle on Monday. Manager Alex Cora has not named a starter.

Giants: Manager Gabe Kapler has not announced a starter for Monday’s home game against the Diamondbacks.