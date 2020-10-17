Joe Thornton leaves Sharks for Toronto

Joe Thornton’s time with the San Jose Sharks has come to an end ― at least for now.

Thornton on Friday ended any suspense as to where he might play next season, signing a one-year, $700,000 contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

There had been speculation in the last week that Thornton, who became an unrestricted free agent Oct. 9, could leave San Jose for the Maple Leafs. In recent days, reports indicated that Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas and coach Sheldon Keefe had reached out to Thornton, as had players Auston Matthews, Jake Muzzin and John Tavares.

The full-court press worked, as Thornton, who helped the Sharks become one of the NHL’s most consistently successful teams over a 15-year period, is moving back to his southern Ontario roots. Thornton is originally from St. Thomas, Ontario, which is roughly a two-hour drive west of Toronto and where his parents still live.

In 1,636 career NHL regular-season games between the Boston Bruins and Sharks, Thornton has 1,509 points, including 1089 assists. He also has 133 points in 179 playoff games, as he helped the Sharks reach the Western Conference finals four times from 2010 to 2019 and the Stanley Cup Final once in 2016.

Thornton had 1,055 regular season points with the Sharks from 2005 to 2020, second-most in franchise history. His 804 assists and his plus/minus of 161 ranks No. 1 in the team’s history, and he is second in games played (1,104).

Before the official announcement was made, Thornton called several of his longtime Sharks teammates to tell them he was leaving San Jose.

“He just told me he would miss me,” said Tomas Hertl, who began his NHL career in 2013 as Thornton’s linemate. “I was thanking him for playing with me because he was such a great teammate. It’s sad because we’ve been playing with him for so long. You feel like you’ll always play with him, but now he’s with a different team.”

There is a chance Thornton could be back with the Sharks next season, but for now, it’s tough to say goodbye.

“Words can’t express what Jumbo has meant for my career,” Patrick Marleau wrote in a text to the San Jose Mercury News. “I love him like a brother and I know he will be an amazing influence on the Leafs. Our loss is their gain, no question.”

Thornton was acquired by general manager Doug Wilson from the Bruins on Nov. 30, 2005 in arguably the biggest trade in the near 30-year history of the franchise. The Sharks sent forwards Wayne Primeau and Marco Sturm and defenseman Brad Stuart to Boston for Thornton.

From Dec. 1, 2005 to the end of the 2019-2020 season, the Sharks had the most regular-season points of any NHL team, with a record of 659-376-125.

Thornton, in his first season in San Jose, won both the Art Ross Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy in 2006, becoming the first and still lone Sharks player to win either award.

Thornton is in Switzerland right now, and is not expected to address reporters until Sunday.