Jordan Poole’s 2nd-half heroics come up short in Warriors’ loss to Magic

ORLANDO, Florida — Tuesday’s game against the miserable Magic, who had won just 19 games, seemed like an easy way to garner momentum heading into the Warriors’ matchup against the Miami Heat, the top seed of the Eastern Conference.

But nothing is easy for this team without Stephen Curry.

“Is there any level of concern? Yeah, we just lost two games in a row without Steph,” Kerr said after the Warriors’ 94-90 loss. “So the schedule gets harder, so yeah, there’s a little bit of concern, we’ve gotta do better.”

The Warriors are 2-6 this season and 18-59 over the last three years in games without Curry.

“We’re playing soft, we’re playing stupid, we’re just not playing good basketball, we’re getting punked,” Draymond Green said. “So it’s hard to win a game getting punked, and that’s kind of where we are right now … We’re losing a lot of fourth quarters and that’s execution, but in order to execute it requires a certain level of physicality and we’re not meeting that. And no disrespect to the Orlando Magic, that’s one of the worst teams in the league.”

Jordan Poole has been the Warriors’ best player since Curry went down with a foot injury last week, but his second-half heroics weren’t enough to pull off the win.

After scoring just five points in the first half, Poole exploded in the second. He finished with 26 points and 6 assists.

Poole has now scored 20 or more points in 10 consecutive games. The last Warriors player not named Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson or Kevin Durant to accomplish that feat was David Lee in 2012.

The Warriors repeated some of the same mistakes from Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, including a slow opening quarter and untimely turnovers.

The Warriors fell into a 13-point deficit in the first quarter. Golden State was also plagued by cold shooting, going 15-of-41 (35%) from the field and 2-of-14 (14.3%) from the perimeter.

“We did have some looks that we missed, but it didn’t feel like a rhythm game for us offensively. I thought we were a little out of whack,” Kerr said.

The Dubs were able to respond in the second half with more scoring and better defense.

Led by Poole and Thompson, the Warriors outscored the Magic 36-19 in the third quarter.

The Warriors led by as many as 14 points in the fourth before their momentum went flat.

Poole’s driving layup in the final minute was blocked by Mo Bamba and rebounded by Wendell Carter Jr. After running down the shot clock, Thompson fouled Franz Wagner on a three-point attempt.

Kerr contested the foul but the call stayed after being reviewed.

Wagner, a career 85.4% shooter from the charity strip, went 3-for-3. He then slammed in a dunk in the game’s final seconds to twist the dagger.

All said and done, Thompson scored 15 points and rookie Jonathan Kuminga added 14. Otter Porter Jr. also had another impressive performance. Coming off the bench, he notched his fourth double-double with the Warriors, scoring 14 points and pulling down 15 rebounds. This is only the second time in Porter’s nine-season career that he’s recorded two consecutive double-doubles.

“We have to look at our lineup,” Kerr said. “We have to address everything. Without Steph, everything changes. It’s like a domino effect. So every lineup now changes, you saw me searching for lineups in the game tonight … just a really disappointing fourth quarter. To only score 16 points, we did not execute well in that fourth. Give them credit. They were hyped, they’ve had a long, difficult year and they got after us in the fourth.”

Kerr’s message to the team in the locker room after the embarrassing loss was concise and clear.

“We’ve got to execute better and we’ve got to be smarter,” he said.