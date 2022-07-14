Subscribe

JT Marcinkowski’s 8 saves lead Earthquakes past Galaxy 3-2

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 13, 2022, 10:15PM

CARSON — JT Marcinkowski had a career-high eight saves, Cristian Espinoza and Jeremy Ebobisse scored first-half goals one minute apart and the San Jose Earthquakes held off the Los Angeles Galaxy 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Espinoza scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute for his fifth goal of the season. Ebobisse followed with his 11th and defender Marcos López scored his first goal of the season to stake San Jose (5-7-7) to a 3-0 lead in the 40th minute.

Dejan Joveljic finished with a second-half brace for the Galaxy (8-8-3), scoring in the 48th and 88th minutes. He has eight goals this season.

The Galaxy outshot the Earthquakes 25-11 with a 10-4 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond stopped one shot for L.A.

