LAS VEGAS — A judge restricted WNBA player Riquna Williams on Wednesday from leaving the Las Vegas area and told her she must adhere to personal restrictions to remain free from jail pending court action in a felony domestic violence case.

Williams, 33, a member of last year’s championship Las Vegas Aces team, hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She stood silently while her attorney, Brandon Albright, said she intends to plead not guilty. Albright also met at the bench with Justice of the Peace Amy Mitchell Williams and prosecutor John Torre. The judge and the basketball player are not related.

Torre noted that Williams is under GPS monitoring and the judge told Williams she's prohibited from leaving Clark County, banned from using alcohol, must answer telephonic check-ins from detention officials, and cannot contact the alleged victim by any means.

Outside court, Albright told reporters that Williams was "doing what she can to show the court she's doing everything right.”

The shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has been barred from the team since her arrest. The judge set her next court date for Sept. 7. That is a week before WNBA playoffs begin.

Williams faces five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams was arrested July 25. Police say she and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The judge on Wednesday noted that the alleged victim has moved out of state.

Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.