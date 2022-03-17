Kanye West spotted at game between Warriors and Celtics

Rapper and producer Kanye West was spotted courtside at Wednesday night's game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

West was photographed sitting near Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, was seen at the game on the same day that Instagram suspended his account for 24 hours for violating the platform's harassment policy, according to Variety.

According to a Meta spokesperson, the platform has deleted content posted by West for violating its policies on hate speech, bullying and harassment. As a result, West has been restricted from posting, commenting and sending DMs for a 24-hour period. Meta's policy is to restrict accounts that have repeatedly violated these rules and the platform will take additional measures if further violations are made.

Representatives for West had no comment on the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, West directed a racial slur at "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah via an Instagram post after Noah discussed the ongoing feud between West, his former wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson, on his show Tuesday night. The post has since been deleted.

Davidson has been a frequent target on West's Instagram page, with the rapper also dissing the comedian in the lyrics of his recent song, "Eazy."

Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single on March 2.