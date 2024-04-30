NFL notes: Chiefs sign All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce to a 2-year extension through the 2027 season

The Chiefs signed Travis Kelce to a two-year contract extension Monday that general manager Brett Veach said would make him the league's highest-paid tight end while keeping him with the Super Bowl champions through the 2027 season.

Kelce signed a four-year, $57.25 million extension with Kansas City in 2020, which followed a $46 million, five-year deal that he signed in 2016. The new extension would keep the 34-year-old Kelce with the club until he is 38 years old.

Veach did not provide a financial breakdown of the latest extension, but he did call it a priority to “adjust his contract” and that “it is very fitting that Travis is now the highest-paid tight end in these two years.”

“Hard to put into words what Travis means to this organization and this city,” Veach told local reporters on Zoom. “Just a really special day and moment for this organization to once again recognize arguably one of the greatest tight ends to ever do it.”

Kelce, who was chosen by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2013 draft, already is their career leader with 11,328 yards receiving. He needs eight receptions to reach 917 and pass Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez for that record, and three touchdown catches would give him 77, dropping Gonzalez to No. 2 on that franchise list.

Jason Kelce will join ESPN ‘MNF’ pregame show

Jason Kelce will join ESPN's “Monday Night Countdown” after retiring from the Eagles earlier this year, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity on Monday because it was not expected to be announced until the ESPN/Disney upfront presentation to advertisers on May 14. The Athletic was the first to report on Kelce's choice.

Kelce is expected to replace Robert Griffin III, who would continue with the network as a college football analyst. Scott Van Pelt became the host of the “Monday Night Football” pregame show last season with Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark as the other analysts.

Kelce played 13 years for the Eagles and was the most sought after former player by the networks for the upcoming season. He participated in last year's NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the “Broadcast Bootcamp.”

The network also announced Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason will leave after long runs on the show

RB Elliott returning to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are reuniting with running back Ezekiel Elliott after agreeing to terms on a contract with the former two-time rushing champion, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

Elliott returns to the Cowboys a year after they let him go in a cost-cutting move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical.

The Cowboys acknowledged during the draft last weekend that they had recently met with Elliott and his representatives.

Jags pick up 5th-year options on Lawrence, Etienne

The Jacksonville Jaguars exercised fifth-year contract options Monday on quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.

The former Clemson stars were first-round draft picks in 2021.

Lawrence is 20-30 as a starter since being selected first overall that year. He has thrown for 11,770 yards, with 58 touchdowns and 39 interceptions. He also has run for 11 scores. The Jaguars are hoping to sign him to a long-term contract before training camp begins in July.

Etienne missed his rookie season following a foot injury but ranks seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage since. He's the first Jacksonville player since Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 to have consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle, linebacker Jaelan Phillips, defensive end Gregory Rousseau and left tackle Christian Darrisaw were among the 2021 first-round draft picks whose fifth-year contract options were formally exercised Monday.

Raiders expected to sign ex-Cowboys receiver Gallup

The Las Vegas Raiders expect to sign former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup to a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the contract said Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was not finalized.

Gallup would join a Las Vegas receiving group that includes Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers with either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew throwing him the ball. The Raiders had an open spot after releasing Hunter Renfrow and not drafting anyone at that position.