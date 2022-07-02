Kevon Looney expected to re-sign with Warriors on 3-year, $25.5 million deal

After some early losses in free agency, the Warriors have reportedly secured a key piece of their 2022 title run for the future.

Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney agreed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal to return to Golden State, league sources confirmed Friday.

The center was widely considered the Warriors’ top free-agent priority. The importance of re-signing him, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, was heightened when rotational players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. reportedly took deals elsewhere.

At 26, Looney, whom the Warriors picked 30th overall in the 2015 NBA draft, is in his prime and played his best and most complete season in the NBA. Hampered by injuries in past years, Looney played all 82 regular-season games for the Warriors for the first time in his career, averaging six points, 7.3 rebounds and two assists. He was essential in the Warriors’ pursuit of their fourth title in eight years.

Looney snatched a career-high 22 rebounds in the Warriors’ series-clinching Game 6 win over the Memphis Grizzlies to advance to the Western Conference Finals. He also scored a career-high 21 points in Game 1 of the West finals, a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Re-signing Looney seemed like a no-brainer for the Warriors, who were thin at center last season. He adds pressure on the boards and in the paint. It also takes some pressure off of James Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick who missed all of last season with persistent knee issues.

It’s still unclear when Wiseman will return to live game action. He’s been testing his knee at Summer League practices and hasn’t experienced any setbacks in his recovery since receiving an orthobiologic injection in his arm in April about a month after the Warriors shut him down for the season. The goal is for Wiseman to play in the latter part of the Las Vegas portion of Summer League later this month.

Later Friday, the Warriors found a potential replacement for Payton.

With the defensive ace out the door after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $28 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, Golden State found a less expensive alternative in free agency, agreeing to terms with guard Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo is expected to sign a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Warriors once contracts can officially be signed next week, sources confirmed Friday. The second year of the deal is a player option. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was the first to report the agreement.

DiVincenzo seems like a solid fit for Golden State, though he’s coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. After playing a key role for the 2021 championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks before tearing a ligament in his ankle in the first round of the playoffs, DiVincenzo wasn’t nearly the same this season.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 7.2 points on 33.1% shooting in 17 games with the Bucks before he was traded to the Kings as part of a four-team deal that moved Marvin Bagley III out of Sacramento.

DiVincenzo averaged 10.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals in 25 games with the Kings, who ultimately decided not to extend a qualifying offer to him this week, effectively making him available for the Warriors’ taking.

DiVincenzo’s defense wasn’t nearly as good as it was before his injury. But the Warriors are likely anticipating that he’ll be healthy and able to return to his previous form.

DiVincenzo, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft, is a proven role player. He’ll likely take up minutes as young players, like Moses Moody, continue to develop their game and build confidence.