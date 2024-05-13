Padecky: Why parents should pay attention to high school sports

The window stayed open for four years which came as a complete surprise to me since I didn’t even know there was a window.

I just did the usual things a parent does. My son was a high school wrestler, took him to all his matches and I watched him compete. As with any sport moments of inexplicable joy were mingled with moments of where-did-that-come-from failure.

Didn’t know until now this would be the only opportunity in his life that I would be with him in real-time, that I was there in person to see him in the moment, his face full of emotion, his spirit vulnerable. Sure, sitting at the dinner table, watching television, going to a movie, all have their place. But there’s no conflict there.

He’s with mom and dad and he is safe.

Unless his bedroom floor looks like an overturned laundry basket then it might be time for some parental intervention. Like the nuclear response - no access to his cell phone.

But I wasn’t there with him in the classroom to see how he interacted with other students. Didn’t hear what his teacher said to him. Didn’t see the expression on his face when he learned of his grade. Didn’t see how he mingled. Didn’t see what made him comfortable. Or what didn’t?

Never saw him on a date. Never saw him awkward, if he stumbled for a word or phrase. Never saw him hungry or if he pushed his way to the head of the lunch line to solve that problem. Never saw how he handled a bully, this is high school after all. Like a hallway water fountain bullies are part of any campus.

All of that is as it should be. Adolescence is the first step toward what is necessary - leaving the family nest to fly solo, navigating all the wind that will come his way. Some of it will feel like a summer breeze, others a hurricane-west wind. Separation is healthy, mandatory and by definition uncomfortable.

Sports let us know how he or she is doing. I’d be disingenuous if I was to say sports has all the answers, that all coaches and parents behave like adults. I’m not unique in saying I have seen self-serving idiots, who not only abuse their position of power but in the process abuse what they are supposed to nurture and protect.

It is no accident why kids drop sports and I can not criticize that decision. They have been infected by a virus that has crippled their self-image and some - if they have been hammered by coaches/parents who forgot who they are and their purpose - will spend too much later trying to figure out if these adults were right.

Just as there are deficit teachers in high school, there are deficit coaches. Hopefully not many as both positions of leadership typically attract high-quality individuals. Even so, that window which is open for four years gives your kid the opportunity to figure out how to deal and cope with someone who should choose another way to spend his/her day.

The parent is there to watch, observe and ask questions without judgment. By their nature teenagers aren’t given to monologues. “Fine,” “I’m good” or“No problem” usually explain it all. Which of course doesn’t explain anything at all. No worries. Your job is to be there and for them to know that. Soliloquies are for another day.

If a kid plays a high school sport, a parent has been given a gift. A peek behind the adolescent curtain. And the teenager, otherwise monosyllabic and you might even joke brain dead, knows you’re there. Oh yes, they do.

Your teenager understands you have a job and your boss is a petunia and the commute to the game is horrible and it’s 90 degrees outside and you definitely could be somewhere else. But you aren’t. You’re there. You’re paying attention to their lives.

Sports is risky for a teenager because it’s so exposed. It’s one thing to flunk a test in a classroom or be laughed at because you didn’t know there was toilet paper stuck to your shoe. Even a mocking sneer for no apparent reason.

But toss an airball with the basketball game on the line. Or miss a tackle that resulted in the winning touchdown. Or strike out with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth. Have all those eyes on you. All that humiliation. How to handle it?

Now THAT is an exposure not every high schooler is willing to take. For the parent to be there after the game, to not say a damn thing, just to be there, that is the emotional support they need. Even if they can’t or won’t express it.

That’s OK. A parent doesn’t have to guess what their kid is feeling. Feeling crappy and embarrassed is as plain to see as the joy on a face when the opposite occurs - the game-winning homer or the like.

Either way, a parent is there and their kid notices. Believe that as gospel. Dad or Mom was there and paid attention. And that may even sound trite, banal and not even worth this sentence.

Except for one thing.

The window is closing. In my case it’s shut. This fall my son will be entering college. I’ll hear how it’s going. I will see a transcript. Classes are uptempo. Dorm food is keeping me alive and that’s about the length of that commentary. In a moment of emotional largesse, he might even say he’s seeing someone and she’s nice. OK?

It’ll sound so familiar. Just like high school. A life shared but removed. A life somewhere else. A day is condensed sometimes into a five-word text. At least he’s alive. Maybe he’ll need toilet paper. He knows where to find me.

As it should be. Nature’s way, sometimes, by necessity, can be quite rude. He’ll go to college and graduate and get a job and get married and have 10 kids and is as happy as a bee on honey. All to the good and the great.

And every once in a while, maybe when his text feels like a message offering me a free one-night stay somewhere I would never go, I’ll think of the time I saw him playing a high school sport and realize how lucky I was.

