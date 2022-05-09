Kings hires Warriors assistant Mike Brown as head coach

Eleven coaches have tried and failed to bring a winning brand of basketball back to Sacramento since Rick Adelman led the Kings to their last playoff appearance in 2006.

Maybe Mike Brown will prove to be the right man for the job.

The Kings have reached a reported four-year deal to make Brown their new head coach, sources told The Sacramento Bee on Sunday. A formal announcement is expected Monday. Brown, now in his sixth season as Steve Kerr’s lead assistant with the Golden State Warriors, will remain with the Warriors through the end of their playoff run before making the move to Sacramento, sources said.

NBA agent Warren LeGarie, Brown’s representative at WGL Management, shared some insight into the coach’s thinking a short time before Brown arrived in Sacramento for his formal interview Thursday, saying Brown was prepared to accept the position if the Kings offered it to him.

“Mike is willing to take the job based on the fact that he knows he’ll be supported and have a chance to win,” LeGarie told The Bee. “He sees this as a good job and looks forward to being asked to be the head coach.”

LeGarie said the job appealed to Brown for a number of reasons, pointing to roster talent, a loyal fanbase, the team’s downtown arena, Golden 1 Center, and the people who make up the organization.

“First and foremost, he likes the people who are working there,” LeGarie said. “He loves the arena. He thinks that’s a natural resource that will help attract players because you’ve always got to have a place where the fans are involved and the facilities are terrific. And he believes the team has enough talent to give them a real solid chance of becoming a playoff contender.”

The Kings set out to find a coach who can help them escape the clutches of an NBA-record 16-year playoff drought. Brown, 52, checked some important boxes as a defensive-minded coach with head coaching experience and a record of success in the NBA.

Brown has a 347-216 (.616) record with six playoff appearances in eight seasons as a head coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. He went to the NBA Finals as a head coach with the Cavaliers and served as an assistant for NBA championship teams with the San Antonio Spurs (2003) and Warriors (2017, 2018).

Last summer, Brown coached the Nigerian men’s national team at the Olympics. That team, which upset Team USA 90-87 in an exhibition game July 10 in Las Vegas, included Kings forward Chimezie Metu and former Stockton Kings guard Gabe Vincent, a Modesto native who now plays for the Miami Heat.

Brown had an informal meeting with the Kings on Wednesday before coming to California’s capital city for a formal interview Thursday evening. Kings general manager Monte McNair and his staff zeroed in on Brown following a 28-day search that began when interim coach Alvin Gentry was relieved of his duties April 11. The Kings identified seven potential candidates for the job, including Brooklyn Nets coaching consultant Steve Clifford; New Orleans Pelicans coaching advisor Mike D’Antoni; Milwaukee Bucks assistants Darvin Ham and Charles Lee; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson; and Boston Celtics assistant Will Hardy.

Clifford, Jackson and Brown all came to Sacramento this week to meet with team officials after being selected as finalists. The final days of the search were fraught with palace intrigue as reports surfaced suggesting McNair wanted to hire Brown while Kings owner Vivek Ranadive was pushing for Jackson. There was added intrigue Saturday night when Ranadive sat courtside for Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, with Brown on the Golden State bench and Jackson at the broadcast table.

Jackson, 57, is a legend of the game who came out of Queens, New York, as a playground legend and went on to become one of the NBA’s all-time leaders in assists. Jackson compiled a 121-109 (.526) record with two playoff appearances in three seasons as head coach of the Warriors.

He was regarded as a master motivator who helped the Warriors change their losing culture, but he was fired in 2014 after clashing with management and ownership due in part to his reported views on homosexuality and gay marriage. The Warriors thanked Jackson for helping them get back to the playoffs, but they brought in Kerr to replace him.

The reported discord between Ranadive and McNair alarmed Kings fans who have suffered through 16 consecutive losing seasons marked by poor decisions and internal power struggles. Sources with knowledge of the situation maintained the Kings were conducting a fair and equitable search, saying each candidate had an equal opportunity to win the job. That didn’t alleviate the fears of fans who worried Ranadive would overrule the people he hired to run basketball operations, but in the end, it seems, McNair got his man.