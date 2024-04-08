SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 32 points and the Warriors ran away from the Utah Jazz early on the way to a 118-110 win Sunday night.

The Warriors clinched at least a spot in the four-team play-in tournament before the game when Houston lost 147-136 in overtime to Dallas.

From the opening tip, Thompson came out looking for his shot to handle the bulk of the scoring load on a night Stephen Curry was held out for rest and Chris Paul started in his place.

Coach Steve Kerr utilized his 26th starting lineup combination of the season. The break gave Curry several days between games. He has played in 71 already, his most since 2016-17.

“He needed it, this is the most games he’s played in a long time,” coach Steve Kerr said about the 36-year-old two-time MVP. “It’ll serve him well for next week.”

Reserve Johnny Juzang scored a career-high 27 points with seven 3s to lead the Jazz in their 12th straight defeat and 15th loss in 16. They haven’t won at Golden State since Feb. 9, 2022. Keyonte George added 25 points.

Thompson shot 12 for 23 with six 3-pointers and had 25 points by halftime for his best scoring half of the season and first with 25 or more points in the initial two quarters since going for 33 against the Suns on March 13, 2023.

Thompson hit seven of his first 10 attempts with four 3s, and Golden State connected on 8 of 12 3s in the first quarter to take a 41-28 lead — the Warriors' third time scoring 40 or more points in the opening period.

Jonathan Kuminga returned from missing six games with tendonitis in both knees and came off the bench to contribute 21 points and 10 rebounds in his sixth straight 20-point game as a reserve. That matched Sarunas Marciulionis for most such games in Warriors franchise history since 1977-78 when starters began being recorded.

Brandin Podziemski had his 17th game with at least 10 points, five rebounds, five assists — second among rookies — finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Warriors also were missing forward Andrew Wiggins for a second straight game because of left ankle soreness.

Golden State has won all three meetings with the Jazz this season — four in a row overall — and the teams meet one last time next Sunday at Chase Center to conclude the regular season.

Up next

Jazz: Host Denver on Tuesday night.

Warriors: At Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night having won the last two matchups.