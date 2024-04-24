To be sentimental toward a professional athlete is much like the warning on a bag of cookies: Best used by ...

Still tasty after that date, of course, but doesn’t pack the same flavor. Wait long enough and it will become inedible, to the point you will have a tough time recalling why it tasted so good.

Klay Thompson is a bag of cookies. Not fresh, but still tasty. He’s losing his flavor a bit. We need to rub the sentimental genie quite hard to recall Klay once scored 37 points in a single quarter. That was nine years ago, and in NBA terms, that’s a life span.

Time flies in professional sports — details today are footnotes tomorrow. Might as well try to recall Wilt scoring 100 points. All we know is that 2015 game against Sacramento and the years surrounding that performance have made Thompson a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer. Of that there is no question.

Must be painful for Thompson to recall that now. Even more painful for him: He came off the bench in 2023, making $40,600,080. Proud, Klay is, and if he felt he stole it, he wouldn’t have to explain why. His career is at an intersection and he has to be thankful Bill Walsh is not his coach or general manager.

The late 49ers head coach utilized a philosophy that irritated fans and players alike: Better to get rid of a player a year too soon rather than a year too late. In some cases it wasn’t much of a risk. One Hall of Fame quarterback (Steve Young) replaced another Hall of Fame quarterback (Joe Montana).

Walsh was very sentimental, of course, toward winning. And if it disturbed the football gods that his sentiment was less emotional than practical, Bill could live with the consequence — a Super Bowl or two.

To be fair, sentiment has little place today in sports. For example, this January the University of Michigan won its first NCAA championship in football in 27 years. Within days of that accomplishment, coach Jim Harbaugh was so sentimental he resigned to coach the NFL’s Chargers. Harbaugh wanted an immunity clause from the university in case Michigan was found guilty in an ongoing NCAA investigation. The administration refused and so Harbaugh said what the heck — I’ll jump to the NFL for twice the money and say I missed pro football.

Certainly it is a warm, fuzzy feeling to hear Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay want to end their careers together. Four NBA championship candles on the Dynasty Cheesecake makes for a nice photo op.

But missing the playoffs three of the last five years could blow out those candles. Winless in three play-in games creates a little bad wind as well. The troika is 36 (Curry) and a pair of 34s (Green, Thompson). “What have you done for me lately?” sounds particularly cruel after the youthful, energetic Sacramento Kings ran the Warriors out of the gym in their play-in game.

So ... my, oh, my, what should a franchise do? Throw out Klay Thompson as bait and see what nibbles they get? That’s all? The Warriors need an overhaul. Golden State should entertain every idea except trading Curry — unless it’s to replace him with another surefire Hall of Fame Face of the Franchise. In his 20s.

How to replace The Big Three? This is a much more practical than emotional question, and questions there are. Who’s the second shooting option after Curry? There is no one. Who can work the gotta-have-this rebound? There is no one. Who can play consistent defense? There is no one; Klay is no longer elite.

Where once we knew who the Warriors were, what they could do, how they could control the game, who could take the money shot if Curry couldn’t, who knew aggressive defense made the all-world offense — that was yesterday. Today, the Golden State Warriors are in need of a new identity.

They won’t find it by keeping Curry, Draymond and Klay together. Their moment has come and gone. Time and age are the relentless, unforgiving adversaries which always win. Add to it Klay in his prime missing two and half years with injuries.

Yes, Warriors fans, you have joined the club no one wants to be a member of: the Speculation Society. What if Klay doesn’t get hurt and ... what if Mickey Mantle doesn’t step in that pothole ... what if Muhammad Ali doesn’t lose his best years protesting the Vietnam War?

Woulda, coulda, shoulda is the curse every athlete in every sport fears. The unknown enemy until it becomes known. What if Draymond doesn’t lose his mind and has to sit a game in the 2016 NBA Finals, thus giving the momentum and eventually the championship to Cleveland?

“What if” always leads to wistful stares, reverent mumbles and imagined scenarios that end in sighs, shrugs and a look to the ground to escape what wasn’t, surrendering to what is.

That Klay Thompson faces the downside of his career in no way represents his upside. It is not romantic. It is distasteful and unwelcome and real. Nothing is sentimental about that. For him to be hanging around smudges what he was, what The Big Three were.

It would be like a storybook and would make great bedtime reading to see the photos of one more big group hug with confetti and flash bulbs and smiles to light the night. Might even need a tissue to get through it. Draymond would be smiling, always a photo op in itself, and Klay wouldn’t have the kidney-stone grimace that he has now. And Steph, well, he wouldn’t feel like he’s that Dutch Boy sticking his finger in the dike with water spraying everywhere.

If all this is living in the past, well, I’m afraid, it’s all I got left.

