Kyle Shanahan mum on 49ers’ starting QB, but Jimmy Garoppolo all smiles

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo’s devilish grin Wednesday reflected that of a happy 49ers quarterback, one who's still very likely their starting quarterback.

Does Garoppolo know who that will be?

“Yeah, I have a pretty good idea,” Garoppolo said, smiling. “It’s whatever he decides. I have a pretty good idea. I’m pretty happy where I’m at and where the offense is as a whole.

“Kyle’s the head man; he’ll make the call.”

Coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged before practice that he has “a pretty good idea” who’ll start the regular-season opener Sept. 12 at Detroit, once the 49ers wrap up the preseason Sunday against the Raiders.

But Shanahan is staying mum publicly on it, because he sees no competitive advantage to revealing whether Garoppolo indeed has held off rookie Trey Lance, who still will make cameos with the starting unit, as he did in Wednesday’s practice.

“You all have a pretty good idea, and our team does, also,” Shanahan said.

Both quarterbacks — and, finally, their sure-handed receivers — looked stellar in practice, as did the 49ers’ pass rush that welcomed Nick Bosa into team drills for the first time since last September’s knee injury.

Bosa had a would-be sack of Garoppolo on the 49ers’ first passing play, then the quarterback completed 12 of his next 14 attempts, including a dart over the middle that George Kittle caught and ran about 50 yards upfield toward pay dirt.

Lance was 13-of-18, but he ended two series in subpar fashion, with an interception by Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on an overthrow toward MyCole Pruitt and then with a practice-ending incompletion to Richie James Jr.

Garoppolo rotated with Lance on a few first-team snaps, and that tricky substitution is something Garoppolo is coming to grips with for the first time in his career.

“It’s a stay-ready type of thing,” Garoppolo said. “It’s a different type flow of the game. As a quarterback, you’re used to being out there the whole game. You just have to get used to it.”

Asked how Garoppolo has impressed most in the past month, Shanahan said he has “more command” of the offensive scheme and terminology than at any point since he arrived on Oct. 31, 2017.

“It’s natural, with him being in his fourth or fifth year,” Shanahan said. “It’s a lot easier knowing what’s coming off my lips before it does, that he can spit it out without thinking about semantics of play calls. It’s a lot easier to play.”

Easy enough to declare him the starter like every other game in which he’s been healthy since December 2017?

“What do you gain by naming it? Only one thing comes to mind: ending those questions,” Shanahan said between Wednesday’s walk-through practice and official team drills.

“Why tell people? I know you guys want an answer, which is fine, I get the suspense of it. But I’m not going to just answer it to end your suspense. ... I’m trying to get you more clicks.”

Bosa’s anticipated debut

Bosa lined up mostly at right defensive end against Trent Williams, and against right tackle Mike McGlinchey at least twice. Then Bosa did some individual sprints along the sideline as practice came to a close.

“He looks great on the side, doing all the football movements in individual (drills). It’s more of his mind, which all guys need coming off a serious injury like that,” Shanahan said. “Nick’s ready for football. He just needs to go through some reps. He’s back in there and I hope he feels good about it at the end of the day.”

Linebacker Fred Warner said Bosa’s been locked in during defensive meetings and film review, as well as individual conditioning on the side the past month. “He’s eager, he’s itching to get back out here,” Warner said. “I have no doubt he’ll be full-go when the time’s right.”

Green light for Tartt

Safety Jaquiski Tartt ran with no hindrance last week on his surgically repaired toe, so, not surprisingly, the 49ers activated him Wednesday off the physically unable to perform list.

Tartt is likely in line to start at strong safety in Week 1. The other options are rookie upstart Talanoa Hufanga and veterans Tavon Wilson and Clinton-Dix. Tartt has missed 27 of 64 games since 2017.

“We’re going to see how he looks, hopefully he can (practice) three days, show he’s healthy, and can play at a high level,” Shanahan said.

The 49ers didn’t re-sign Tartt as a courtesy or as a golden parachute after six seasons. They love his ability to communicate among the secondary, even if his most memorable plays were simply a one-handed interception (2017 against Carolina) and a forced fumble near the goal line (2019 vs. Seattle).

He has four career interceptions in 66 games and 50 starts, plus two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Notes

— Running back Raheem Mostert came out with apparent back pain late in practice, on a play in which Lance flipped a short pass to Deebo Samuel in the backfield.

— Left tackle Jaylon Moore appeared to get dinged in the shoulder area early in team drills. Other backup tackles were Shon Coleman (coming off last week’s knee issue) Tom Compton and Alfredo Gutierrez.

— Former left tackle Joe Staley watched practice from the sideline with the media, which he’s expected to join as an NBC Sports Bay Area analyst, though no official announcement has been made. Staley tried his hand at coaching during last week’s practices against the Chargers.

— Returning to practice were Williams (knee), Coleman (knee), running backs Trey Sermon (knee) and Elija Mitchell (abductor), wide receiver Jalen Hurd (knee), cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring), defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw (shoulder) and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow). Not participating were wide receiver Jauan Jennings (heel), guard Aaron Banks (shoulder) and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (ankle).