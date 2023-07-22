OAKLAND — Kyle Tucker hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career and drove in four runs, Alex Bregman also went deep and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 6-4 on Friday night.

Tucker, who entered the game hitting .351 against left-handers, improved on that from the outset. The 26-year-old right fielder hit a solo homer off A’s starter JP Sears in the first inning that extended his road hitting streak to 18 games. Tucker hit a two-run shot off Sears in the fifth inning and added a solo homer into the right field stands off Tayler Scott in the seventh for his 17th of the season.

It was the fifth multihomer game of Tucker’s career, including playoffs.

Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-6), who left his last start due to a left calf cramp, pitched five uneven innings and beat Oakland for the third time this season. The 29-year-old left-hander allowed six hits and four runs with four strikeouts and two walks, helping the Astros win their ninth straight against Oakland in a streak that dated to last season.

Ryan Pressly, the fifth Astros reliever used by manager Dusty Baker who was pitching in his third straight game, recorded the final three outs for his 23rd save this season and the 100th of his career.

Tony Kemp had two hits, was hit by a pitch and scored twice for the MLB-worst A’s (27-73). Oakland has lost 10 of 12 overall.

Bregman homered after an exhausting 11-pitch at-bat against Sears (1-7) in the first inning.

Trailing 3-0, the A’s chipped away. Jordan Diaz had an RBI single in the third and then Oakland scored three more in the fifth to chase Valdez.

Diaz drew a bases-loaded walk, Aledmys Díaz had a sacrifice fly, and Zack Gelof scored on a groundout to cut Houston’s lead to 5-4.

The A’s got the tying run on base with no outs in the eighth against Hector Neris, but Neris got Cody Thomas to pop out before Seth Brown grounded into a double play.

The only pitcher to remain in Oakland’s rotation all season, Sears allowed eight hits and five runs in 5⅔ innings. Sears is winless since June 11.

Trainer’s room

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve (oblique) took infield and did some hitting before the game for the third time since his injury. Baker said the next move in Altuve’s rehab would be decided after the game. … OF Yordan Alvarez is on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land and could rejoin the team when it begins a homestand in Houston on Monday.

Athletics: RF Brent Rooker was originally in the lineup, but was a late scratch due to illness. Seth Brown started in his absence. … Kemp had his left hand examined after getting hit by a pitch, but remained in the game.

Up next

Astros RHP Cristian Javier (7-1, 4.39 ERA) faces the A’s on Saturday and is looking for his first victory since June 3. Javier is winless and hasn’t made it past the sixth inning over his previous six starts. Oakland RHP Paul Blackburn (1-2, 5.48) is winless in six career games (five starts) against Houston.