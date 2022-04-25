Padecky: Nets’ Kyrie Irving does himself no favors being disrespectful to fans

“Hey, Dad, I got a question.”

Thus began a conversation that has been held many times in the last week. The boy is 12. The Dad is, well, The Dad.

“Kyrie Irving is my favorite player. I want to play ball like he does. He can hoop. He’s a genius. But Kyrie treats fans like garbage. He cusses at them. He gives them the middle finger. He doesn’t apologize. But you always taught me to be respectful. If I lose control of my emotions, you told me, I embarrass myself, my teammates, my coaches. What should I do? I don’t want to embarrass you or mom.

“Is it OK to do that if you’re a superstar?”

Dad looks for a trapdoor to escape, for he finds himself answering YES to the last question. He can’t say that. He doesn’t want to say that. Dad knows kids look up to their heroes, many of them are athletes. But Dad also knows there’s a difference between heroes and role models.

Should an impressionable kid have to choose one and reject the other? Irving puts that question squarely in front of his admirers. A week ago Sunday, Irving, Brooklyn’s star, flipped off Boston fans. Irving had played for Boston. Celtics fans felt spurned. They showed it, screaming, cursing, gesturing. Irving felt he had to return the favor.

“Look, where I’m from, I’m used to all these antics,” Irving said later. “It’s nothing new when I come into this building. It’s the same energy they have for me, I’m going to have for them.”

Which raises another question - How old is Irving? His birth certificate reads 30 but his response belongs to a 12-year old. Play a sport long enough for the money, it has been said, the adult never has to grow up. The money and the entourage insulate and protect.

Irving has a base salary of $34,916,200 (Spotrac) this season. So the $50,000 fine the NBA levied on Irving for flipping off the Celtics fans likely will not have Irving asking for therapy. Taking a cookie away from a 4-year old would cause more trauma.

To play in the NBA is to play in a phone booth with 15,000 people. No pro sport has fans closer to the athlete. Baseball fans have to leap over walls, scale screens, then run. Football fans have to leap over walls, security guards and benches. Basketball fans? All they need to do is say, “Excuse me.” A $2,000 front row ticket allows an intimacy that straddles civility, one aggressive step and a spectator is no longer another face in the crowd.

Because the crowd is so close, Irving should know there’s more at stake here than the adoration of young fans. The Minnesota Timberwolves have three examples of that.

Three times in the last few days a Minnesota playoff game has been stopped when fans have rushed the court. One fan glued herself to the hardwood floor. Another chained herself to the back of a basket. Still another ran on the court. All three were animal rights activists protesting the farming politics of the Timberwolves owner.

Aware or not Kyrie Irving now has “rabbit ears,” the term given to athletes who hear all and react to all. It is a curse to those similarly afflicted. Irving has shown he is easy to rattle, and he does himself no favors by appearing eager to contribute.

In a January 17 game in Cleveland, a courtside fan was heckling Irving, who helped Cleveland win the NBA championship in 2016. Irving was caught on tape saying, “Got y’all a championship and motherf—— still ungrateful.”

As an alternative to Irving there’s Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen. In fact the two should meet. They both went to Duke. They have that in common. What they don’t have in common is how they respond to vocal fan hostility.

In a Jan. 21 game between Milwaukee and Chicago, Allen was called for a flagrant foul on Bulls guard Alex Caruso. Caruso sustained a fractured wrist and missed two months of the season.

Quite logically Allen became the target of Bulls fans in Chicago. How did Allen respond? Irving may not believe this.

In the days leading up to Milwaukee’s first playoff road game in Chicago, his Bucks teammates booed Allen everywhere he went. They booed him when he walked in the team bus. They booed him when he arrived in the lobby of the team hotel They booed him in film session. They booed him when he touched the ball in practice.

By gametime, when the boos came hurtling down from the Chicago stands, Allen was smiling. His teammates actually booed him during the playoff games everytime Allen touched the ball.

“It’s honestly hilarious,” Allen said. “They (his teammates) kinda turned it into a fun thing. It makes it hearing it out there during the game a lot easier because they think it’s so funny.”

Lest anyone think Allen has a natural rhinoceros hide in which all things verbal bounce off easily, they do not.

“My personality is naturally uncomfortable with the attention, the booing, the heckling,” Allen told ESPN. “I just remind myself to go out and have fun with this.”

Irving hears the chatter and has to respond in kind, as if he’s wounded and he needs to defend himself. Allen shrugs. Irving left the Celtics for another team. Allen put a player on the injured list. Which player caused more distress?

The guy who broke an opponent’s wrist, as opposed to the other guy who changed his address.

Yet it was Allen who handled it, who didn’t embarrass himself. Allen apologized, reached out to Caruso, and didn’t hiss like a rattlesnake when Chicago fans climbed on his back.

Irving? He’s comfortable in his bunker, thank you.

So it’s not impossible. A professional athlete player can be a role model and a hero at the same time. A professional athlete can act his age. Or he can act like someone just stole his binky.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.